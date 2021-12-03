Richness Of Real-life Stories To Be Shared On Aotearoa Screens In 2022

Factual content reflecting people’s experiences in Aotearoa - from the story of a pregnant transgender man to ANZAC commemorations - will be brought to local audiences thanks to the latest Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air funding round.

The new crop of Factual content includes a documentary about pregnancy as experienced by a trans man, an in-depth look at how adult entertainment material is made in New Zealand and a series focusing on how Te Ao Māori shapes the unique way Māori think, experience, and see the world.

NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills said the new documentaries, films and series all shine a light on the richness of life in New Zealand.

“We’re proud to support story-telling from such a wide range of perspectives. I’m excited by the broad mix of content that promises to be entertaining, enlightening and thought-provoking in equal parts."

New TVNZ 1 documentary Trans & Pregnant follows two men on their journey to parenthood as they navigate societal roadblocks and the lack of information available about pregnancy for trans men.

ARO_, is an eight-part first-person series for Māori Television that focuses on grief, tikanga, sexuality, success, whānau legacies, and the strong connections Māori have with both the whenua and moana.

Comedians Chris Parker and Eli Matthewson will take a deep dive into New Zealand adult entertainment for The Male Gayz: Going Deep, produced by Hex Work Productions for The Spinoff. A new documentary series featuring four standalone films highlighting the depth and diversity of Aotearoa will also appear on The Spinoff.

Being Chlöe, a new documentary to screen on Three after the next election, will explore the political and personal life of New Zealand’s youngest MP Chlöe Swarbrick. Meanwhile Patrick Gower will be back with another in depth investigation as part of his Patrick Gower On series.

State of the Union, made for Stuff as a documentary and livestream series, celebrates the strides that have been made in women’s rugby while reflecting on issues that continue to hamper progress.

I Am returns to TVNZ 1 for a fourth season, sharing six emotional first-hand accounts of New Zealanders who are living with, or have overcome, extreme adversity.

Also returning in 2022 is Three’s much-loved David Lomas Investigates 3, Aotearoa Pacific gospel series Soul Sessions for TP+, short-form documentary initiative Loading Docs: The Power Of Emotion, and ANZAC Day coverage on TVNZ 1.

Funding details

New:

The Male Gayz: Going Deep, 6 x 15 + 13 x 1 mins, Hex Work Productions for The Spinoff, up to $370,041

The Spinoff Documentary Anthology, 4 x 20 mins + 4 x 15” + 8 x 59”, Hex Work Productions for The Spinoff, up to $368,072

Trans & Pregnant, 1 x 44 mins, Jack Media for TVNZ 1, up to $237,573

Down For Love, 2 x 44 mins (additional), Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 2, up to $203,915

ARO, 8 x 10 mins, Te Amokura for Māori Television, up to $207,552

Being Chlöe, 1 x 90 mins, Razor Films for Three, up to $199,999

State Of The Union, 7 x 4 + 1 x 40 mins, Stuff for Stuff, up to $36,900

Returning:

David Lomas Investigates 3, 12 x 44 mins, Warner Bros. International for Three, up to $1,111,384

Patrick Gower: On (tbc), 1 x 44 mins, Ruckus Media for Three, up to $225,325

Loading Docs: The Power Of Emotion, 8 x 10 mins, Notable Pictures for Loadingdocs.co.nz, up to $215,507

I Am…4, 6 x 44 mins, Screentime NZ for TVNZ 1, up to $781,402

Soul Sessions 2, 10 x 23 + 1 x 45 mins, ECG Media for TP+, up to $395,886

ANZAC 2022, 2 x 45 mins, Screentime NZ for TVNZ 1, up to $131,606

