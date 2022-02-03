The Alternative Commentary Collective To Call Cricket Again Live On Spark Sport

Fans of The Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC) are getting a cracker start to 2022 with the news that The ACC has signed a partnership with Spark Sport to commentate all remaining BLACKCAPS home internationals live on Spark Sport, kicking off with the South African test on 17 February.

The deal follows a slew of recently launched podcasts as The ACC platform continues to grow its scope and fanbase; a fanbase that has eagerly awaited seeing The ACC on the big screen.

General Manager of The ACC Mike Lane has been part of the collective since its inception and says taking the platform to Spark Sport is a massive milestone. “We are very pleased to be bringing The ACC’s energy and passion for cricket to the masses. We’re even more pleased that fans will be able to seamlessly have both the vision and The ACC commentary in sync – something that has remained elusive for many fans for a number of years”

While The ACC is renowned for its entertainment first policy and seemingly nonchalant disregard for formalities, there is no denying it has garnered something of a cult following amongst Kiwi sports fans and shows a clear appetite for content that is focused on entertainment, says NZME Chief Radio Officer Jason Winstanley.

“The ACC has consistently grown its native digital audience and expanding into broadcast is the clear next step as they grow towards being the leading sports entertainment brand. Spark Sport recognises that The ACC bring with them not only a new demographic but a different take on sports commentary that will allow more Kiwis to engage with cricket over the season.”

Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport says the platform welcomes the addition of The ACC crew to their cricket commentary lineup. “The ACC are totally unique in what they bring to cricket and we’re thrilled to be providing our subscribers with the choice of listening to our regular team of commentators or the ACC.They bring a completely new tone to the game and having them on board strengthens Spark Sport’s offering for Kiwis.”

Catch The ACC live on Spark Sport from 17 February – select the match with ACC commentary next to the standard even

