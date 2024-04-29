Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ngā Tohu Reo Māori: TupuOra Double Recognition At Māori Language Awards

Monday, 29 April 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: TupuOra

TupuOra, an organisation dedicated to advancing Māori education, is humbled to have received double recognition at the annual Māori Language Awards, Ngā Tohu Reo Māori 2024. Alongside winning in the Mātauranga - Education category, TupuOra, in partnership with Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust, also secured the Hapori - Community award for the initiative Hauā Reo, Hauā Tangata.

The awards acknowledge the efforts TupuOra have made towards enhancing te reo Māori capability within the education sector and the wider community. Through innovative programmes and initiatives, TupuOra have “provided reo Māori opportunities to uplift and grow te reo Māori across tauira and kaiako across the country”.

"We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards," said Te Waipounamu Teinakore, Mana Whakahaere of TupuOra. "They are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to normalising and revitalising te reo Māori throughout Aotearoa, and also overseas.

TupuOra extends its heartfelt gratitude to Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori, organisers of Ngā Tohu Reo Māori, for their recognition and support. The organisation also acknowledges the ongoing efforts of all individuals and entities working tirelessly to ensure the preservation and promotion of te reo Māori.

The award ceremony was held on Friday 26 April at Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Among the attendees were a select group from TupuOra and Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust, standing in representation of directors Te Waipounamu Teinakore and Kingi Kiriona. Both directors were unable to attend as they were deeply engaged in preparing for the Tainui Kapahaka Regionals scheduled for Saturday, April 27th. It's noteworthy that the groups they tutor, Te Iti Kahurangi and Te Pae Kahurangi, achieved great success, qualifying for the National Kapahaka Competition, Te Matatini 2025.

© Scoop Media

