Rotorua Walking Festival Postpones Event To 5-6 November 2022

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Walking Festival

We have made the decision to postpone the event. It has been a tough decision as with the new dates we need to know that: venues are available; traffic management is available; live entertainment is available; coffee and food are available; stage and hireage are available; Volunteers are available and it suits all of our event partners which bring these fantastic walking events together. Further details are outlined below.

As announced on 23 January 2022, New Zealand has moved to the RED setting of the Covid Protection Framework due to the confirmation of the Omicron variant in the community. Over the next period, the national priority will be to slow the spread of the highly infectious variant. Red is the most restrictive traffic light setting but events can continue.

However, the organising Committee has agreed that proceeding with the current event dates and managing the event within the settings is not possible given the Covid related risks to participants, event organisers and suppliers.

We have checked with our suppliers and other event partners and the best time to postpone the event is Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th November 2022. Note that the 2023 event will still be on 18/19 March 2023. At this stage, the programme will remain unchanged other than the change of dates, so we will still have live music, coffee and refreshments available alongside our distance and charity walks.

We will extend the early-bird fees until 30 September 2021. Also, those that have booked at Holdens Bay Holiday Park, these bookings can be swapped over to 5 and 6 November. To do this please forward this email and your requirements to: admin@holdensbay.co.nz

Note that the event will still require all participants/staff and volunteers to hold a My Vaccine Pass (MVP). We will also ensure that:

  1. QR codes are readily available at all entry and exit points, where possible.
  2. Vaccine passes are sighted and where practicable, verified for all event participants and workers.
  3. That we encourage distancing and mask wearing for all participants and spectators or use signs or loudspeaker announcements to remind people to keep their distance from one another while watching.
  4. We will ensure that non-MVP checked people do not become part of the event.
  5. We will ensure that food trucks or other stalls or activities are separated.

If you have booked for the previous dates, we can carry this over to this year’s event and if that is not suitable this can be carried over to the 2023 event.

