Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Female Olympic Gold Medalist And New Youth Male Take Lead In Day One Of EVES NZ Paddle Boarding Nationals!

Saturday, 5 March 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: Waterbourne Charitable Trust

4th March, 2022

The start of the watersports kicked off today, with paddle boarding athletes from around NZ making their way to Tauranga for the Paddle Boarding Sprint Championships. Waterbourne Beach Festival hosts multiple different sports including paddle boarding, beach volley ball and wingfoiling over a three day period and the first day was full of action.

Jo Aleh, has taken a quick hold on the 2022 National Paddle Boarding title, where she dominated the sprints. Jo is an accomplished athlete winning a Gold and Silver in sailing at the Olympics, where 2021 was her first year winning the Paddle Boarding National title.

Event Director Laurence Carey has said “it is great to see so many females competing this year, especially at the grass roots level! It is going to be an exciting few years ahead for the sport”

Over the last three years, we have seen a range of youth nipping at the heels of reigning national champion Ollie Houghton, where this year Houghton was unable to attend the opening day. This meant that Fergus Dunlop was able to dominate the overall results including his age category of Under 19’s!

Carey has said “Fergus has been in top form the last few years, and it is great to see him doing well now! He is being chased closely by Quinn Piritt and Riley Scott, so the next two days will be interesting during the distance and technical championships on Mt Maunganui main beach.”

None of this could be possible without the fantastic support from EVES, Tip Top, Moa Breweries, Squid Group, TECT, Tauranga Council and Tourism Bay Of Plenty.

Over the next two days Waterbourne will also be hosting the 2022 Beach Volley Ball National Championships and Wingfoil Racing.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waterbourne Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 