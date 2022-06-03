Tūi Award Winning Children's Artist Michal Bush Releases New Project

‘Mindful Music Moments’ - the new music project from popular New Zealand children's songwriter and performer Music with Michal (Michal Bush) has been released today Friday 3rd June.

Funded by Creative New Zealand - the release comes hot off the heels of being awarded 'Best Children's Artist' at the 2022 NZ Children's Music Awards.

Mindful Music Moments features 10 original songs, 10 original artworks and 30 mindful activities for parents to engage in with their tamariki. It has been created by Bush to help parents and children engage in a "calm, creative moment together" encouraging short, connected and playful interactions.

"This project has been funded by Creative New Zealand which has allowed me to build a fantastic team - an artist, music producers, educator and counsellor have all contributed to making this project so special" says Bush.

"Chloe Ruby has drawn the most beautiful illustrations for each song that will captivate children's imagination and allow them to choose visually which song they would like to explore"

Presented as a stunning website (McCarthy Design) Bush hopes this project will give parents a simple creative resource to enjoy with their children that is simple, fun and mess free.

"I know first hand when you are coming off a sleepless night and carrying an endless load of life admin that having the capacity to come up with a game or activity can be just another task on the very long to do list".

The music is produced by Victoria and Andrew Knopp (The Response) and also features vocals from Michal's daughters Harper (9), Sadie (7) and Clementine (4).

"Being a parent is the most challenging and the most beautiful part of my life" says Bush "Mindful Music Moments has been inspired by my own experience of motherhood and the special moments I've shared with my girls - it's a resource I would have loved in the early years".

'Mindful Music Moments' is live now - www.mindfulmusicmoments.co.nz

The first single "Cuddle Me" is available now across all streaming platforms.

