Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tūi Award Winning Children's Artist Michal Bush Releases New Project

Friday, 3 June 2022, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Music with Michal

‘Mindful Music Moments’ - the new music project from popular New Zealand children's songwriter and performer Music with Michal (Michal Bush) has been released today Friday 3rd June.

Funded by Creative New Zealand - the release comes hot off the heels of being awarded 'Best Children's Artist' at the 2022 NZ Children's Music Awards.

Mindful Music Moments features 10 original songs, 10 original artworks and 30 mindful activities for parents to engage in with their tamariki. It has been created by Bush to help parents and children engage in a "calm, creative moment together" encouraging short, connected and playful interactions.

"This project has been funded by Creative New Zealand which has allowed me to build a fantastic team - an artist, music producers, educator and counsellor have all contributed to making this project so special" says Bush.

"Chloe Ruby has drawn the most beautiful illustrations for each song that will captivate children's imagination and allow them to choose visually which song they would like to explore"

Presented as a stunning website (McCarthy Design) Bush hopes this project will give parents a simple creative resource to enjoy with their children that is simple, fun and mess free.

"I know first hand when you are coming off a sleepless night and carrying an endless load of life admin that having the capacity to come up with a game or activity can be just another task on the very long to do list".

The music is produced by Victoria and Andrew Knopp (The Response) and also features vocals from Michal's daughters Harper (9), Sadie (7) and Clementine (4).

"Being a parent is the most challenging and the most beautiful part of my life" says Bush "Mindful Music Moments has been inspired by my own experience of motherhood and the special moments I've shared with my girls - it's a resource I would have loved in the early years".

'Mindful Music Moments' is live now - www.mindfulmusicmoments.co.nz

The first single "Cuddle Me" is available now across all streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Music with Michal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 