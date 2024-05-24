Stream Country-tinged Punk Trio Free Live Sports’ New A I’ll Fish When I’m Dead

Lutruwita/Tasmania country-tinged punk outfit Free Live Sports skyrocket today with the release of their sophomore album I’ll Fish When I’m Dead, out now independently. Experience the album live this Saturday at The Polish Club, New Town, Tasmania with Dolphin, Neurotic Tendencies and Fun-Size Duncans.

I’ll Fish When I’m Dead was written over the course of three years, with the band (Madeleine Laing – vocals/bass, Steven Rose – guitars/synth/vocals, Dave Holmes – drums) recording it themselves at home in just over three days. Songs were completed in a couple of takes, with vocals captured in a makeshift closet studio. Blending country-tinged punk with raw hooks and driving rhythms, the DIY effort follows their 2021 debut Stay Grounded, released to underground claim via longstanding indie label Rough Skies Records (Native Cats, Cured Pink, Rabbit).

I’ll Fish When I’m Dead explores themes of adulthood, existentialism, and isolation, with Laing and Rose swapping vocal duties throughout the album. Described by the group as "wonky rock constantly at risk of coming apart at the seams," the record strikes a delicate balance of sweet and spiteful, soft and hard, earnest and hard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

