Currie Set For IRONMAN Cairns

Cairns, Australia – June 14, 2024 – Braden Currie is set to compete in his sixth Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia Pacific Championships this year. With an impressive track record of winning the event three times, securing second place once, and finishing third on another occasion, Currie is poised for another strong performance as part of the IRONMAN Pro Series.

This marks Currie’s second full IRONMAN distance race of the year as part of the IRONMAN Pro Series. Reflecting on his return to Cairns, Currie said, "It's awesome to be back. I enjoy racing here; it's a great city with an epic setting and it's always a tough but fun race course."

The addition of the IRONMAN Pro Series has brought a new level of excitement and intensity to this year's event. "There's a lot more emphasis on this race with it being part of the IRONMAN Pro Series," Currie noted. "Sounds like there will be much more coverage, including a heli-cam following the entire race. I would say it is Cairn's deepest and best field ever, it will be some tough and tight racing.”

Despite a frustrating result in Texas, Currie remains highly motivated. "Texas showed me how much drive I still have because I just wanted to get back up and go do another one," Currie explained. He has since undergone a comprehensive training block, including a week of reset post-travel, indoor training at home in New Zealand due to cold weather and two intensive weeks in Noosa focusing on swimming and consistent training in a warm environment.

While the ultimate goal remains IRONMAN Kona, Currie is also focused on securing valuable points in the IRONMAN Pro Series. "I'm aiming for a good race here to get some solid points," he said. "Then I'll line up again in six weeks at IRONMAN Lake Placid to build on those points before gearing up for Kona at the end of October."

As Currie prepares for IRONMAN Cairns, he brings with him the experience, determination and strategic focus that have defined his career. The upcoming race promises to be a thrilling display of endurance and skill.

