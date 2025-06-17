Wharenui Harikoa Welcomes Matariki 2025 At The Civic

In celebration of Matariki 2025, the nation’s woollen wharenui returns to her place of origin — Tāmaki Makaurau. Wharenui Harikoa, the world's first crocheted wharenui, will open at The Civic in Auckland from 5 - 27 July – marking a powerful act of homecoming and aroha. Returning to her place of conception, creation and cultural roots is somewhat of an offering and a final gift to Aotearoa before she begins her international journey.

Created by artists Lissy (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) and Rudi Robinson-Cole (Taranaki, Ngāti Pāoa, Waikato, Ngāti Tahu/Ngāti Whaoa), the wharenui was born from a vision gifted in 2018. Crocheted with vibrant neon wool, it merges traditional Māori practices with modern technology, bringing joy, colour and connection to Aotearoa.

“This whare is aroha made physical,” says Lissy Cole. “Stepping inside feels like entering the embrace of your kuia. It's a deeply maternal, deeply Māori experience rooted in aroha.”

Presented by Auckland Live in collaboration with Lissy and Rudi, Wharenui Harikoa is a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience. Visitors are welcomed by karanga, drawn into the heart of the whare via a shifting soundscape created with taonga pūoro artist Libby Gray (Ngāti Rēhia, Ngāti Uepōhatu, Tama Ūpoko Ki Te Awa o Wanganui Me Ngāti Tūwharetoa anō Hoki) and musician Rewi McClay (Ngati Hine, Ngati Kahu). Lighting transitions from warm tones to pulses of fluro, guiding guests from the physical into the wairua realm.

Every detail is intentional – each colour in the whare is described and given a te reo Māori name and vibration that supports visual and audio accessibility. The experience invites stillness, dreaming and reflection. The whare welcomes all visitors, children and kaumātua to experience the aroha of Wharenui Harikoa.

To date, over 160,000 people have experienced the whare across Aotearoa. During Matariki, visitors will be invited to write their dreams at the foot of Hiwa or add to the sensory wall. These sacred hopes will be scanned and archived as a living taonga, and burned in a ceremonial release next Matariki.

“Wharenui Harikoa has become a vessel for dreaming, and healing. Connecting all people, and igniting joy globally”, says Rudi Robinson-Cole.

On 4 July the Sky Tower will light up marking the opening. From 5 July, the public can visit Wharenui Harikoa at The Civic. Entry is free, with donations welcomed via QR code to support more free and low-cost events presented by Auckland Live in Tāmaki Makaurau. Visitors can also register for a paid crochet workshop and free guided tours with the artists.

“We are excited to be presenting this extraordinary taonga in The Civic, where Aucklanders and visitors can experience its joy and love,” says Daniel Clarke, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of Performing Arts, leading Auckland Live. “We are opening the doors of The Civic, a treasured venue in Tāmaki Makaurau and inviting guests to step on stage and inside Lissy and Rudi’s awe-inspiring creation, Wharenui Harikoa. While everyone will experience the Wharenui Harikoa in their own unique way it promises to be an unforgettable experience this winter. I encourage people to take part in one of the public programmes, whether it’s a crochet workshop or an artist talk.”

Wharenui Harikoa

Sat 5 - Sun 27 Jul, 10am - 6pm daily

On Stage, The Civic

For more information visit: aucklandlive.co.nz

