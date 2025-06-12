Students Missing Out: New Research Exposes Alarming Disparities Across Aotearoa

Hundreds of thousands of students are missing out on the resources they need to succeed after new research exposes significant, widespread inequities and disparities in access to school library services across Aotearoa.

This latest research was conducted by the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER), on behalf of the School Library Association of New Zealand Aotearoa (SLANZA) and National Library Services to Schools. In response to this report SLANZA calls for urgent action to ensure every child has equitable access to the resources needed to achieve their reading and learning potential.

“Students attending small schools, rural schools, as well as those in communities facing higher socio-economic challenges, are disproportionately affected, often missing out on access to school library spaces, resources and services," says Sasha Eastwood, SLANZA Interim Manukura | President.

Compounding these inequities, the research highlights clear disparities between the expectations of school leaders and their ability to provide access to a library and specialised librarian.

“While many principals recognise the vital role that libraries and specialised librarians play in supporting student learning and wellbeing, insufficient funding and competing priorities often prevent these goals from being achieved,” explains Sasha.

“Previous research has shown that school libraries contribute to increased student achievement, greater reading engagement, and improved mental health - all of which are key cross-government priorities. Dedicated funding is essential to secure equal access for all students in Aotearoa, regardless of their postcode,” says Sasha.

SLANZA urges the government to mandate that every student have access to a well-resourced school library and a specialised librarian, to ensure that all students will have equitable access to the resources needed to achieve their reading and learning potential.

