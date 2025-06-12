Aotearoa's Ringlets Share New Single & Video 'I Was On That Roof Once'

Today, Ringlets share the bewilderingly beautiful third single, ‘I Was on That Roof Once’, from their soon-approaching album The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies), set for release on June 27th via Flying Nun Records and Leather Jacket Records.

Following up the world-weary ‘Heavenly Wheel’ and blistering ‘Street Massage’, ‘I Was on That Roof Once’ showcases the varied sound of the band's upcoming sophomore album. Glistening guitar meets the ticking drums of Arlo Grey and gorgeous harmonies - courtesy of vocalists Arabella Poulsen, László Reynolds & Leith Towers - with a not-so-subtle introduction of the LP’s title in the track’s mystifying opening line.

About the song and its music video, Leith shares “‘I Was on That Roof Once’ circles the drain of sincerity, belief, and our better natures gone a bit mouldy. The video features door dancing, a lost Irish tradition we’ve likely misremembered, pitched somewhere between ceremony and bluff. It’s a nod to ritual, balance, and the ways we try not to spill ourselves.”

To be released on June 27th via Flying Nun Records and Leather Jacket Records, The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies) is the band's shimmering follow-up to their distinct eponymous debut in 2023 and a vibrant expression of their singular song craft.

Produced by Ringlets - Arabella Poulsen (bass & vocals), Arlo Grey (drums), László Reynolds (guitar & vocals) and Leith Towers (lead-vocalist) - in Auckland at The Lab alongside Michael Logie (The Mint Chicks) and mixed by Isaac Keating at Abbey Road Studios, The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies) conjures mystic visions; takes raucous, unkempt yet solely committed turns, twists, and tiptoes delicately between the absurd and the divine.

The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies) is available for pre-order now on Translucent Green Vinyl with Obi Strip and on Exclusive Flying Nun Black. Pre-order or Pre-save here.

About Ringlets: Ragingly bright post-punk quartet Ringlets emerged from Aotearoa’s musical ether in 2021; carving out space with their distinct blend of delicate wit, grit and evident sonic technicality. With a highly durable, machine-tested rhythm section (Arabella Poulsen, Arlo Grey) and two of Auckland’s leading lyrical & melodic consultants (László Reynolds, Leith Towers), Ringlets have been fast-building a solid reputation.

Catching the eye of former Pitchfork editor Chris Ott, Autumn 2023 saw the band release their eponymous debut under Ott’s label Mutual Skies. Produced by De Stevens (Office Dog, Erny Belle) and the band themselves, the 10-track album is a riotous and tightly sporadic introduction to this exciting musical offering from Tāmaki Makaurau. Since then, the four-piece has been sharpening their toolkit with numerous performances across Aotearoa, supporting heavy-hitting internationals such as UK indie-rockers Sorry, and seminal punk force The Damned as well as stand-out festival performances at The Others Way, Junk Fest & Newtown Festival.

The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies) Tracklisting

01. Posh Girl Holds a Whip

02. I Was on That Roof Once

03. Half an Idiot

04. Street Massage

05. Rolling Blunts on the Dresden Codex

06. Heavenly Wheel

07. Ancient Gays

08. Sucking on a Surly Pout

09. Hit the Frog

10. This Year’s Hottest Movie

