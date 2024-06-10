Thousands Of Chocolate Lovers Gearing Up For Chocstock

Milow and Oatis - Double Vision Brewing - Chocstock Beer

Thousands of chocolate fans will attend Wellington’s Chocstock in 11 days, with New Zealand’s only festival dedicated solely to chocolate launching a brand new chocolate milk beer from Double Vision Brewing and a Pacific-inspired chocolate bar from chef Peter Gordon and Wellington Chocolate Factory. Female cocoa farmers from the Solomon Islands will also be at the Festival, connecting foodies directly with cocoa growers.

WCF-Chocstock-Pacific-Coconut-&-Ginger-Chocolate-Bar-2- Photo Credit-Ashley-Alexander

More than 25 chocolate makers will descend on the capital, including Australia’s Zokoko Chocolate and Vanuatu’s Gaston Chocolat. At the ‘chocolate festival for grown-ups’, festival-goers will have first access to Double Vision Brewing’s ‘Milow and Oatis’, a deep, rich chocolate oat milk stout, and Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Pacific Coconut & Ginger Chocolate Bar made with Chocstock Ambassador Peter Gordon.

Chocolate-infused cocktails, brownies and treats will also be available. The festival will host the first-ever Ultimate Brownie Bake Off, sponsored by Wellington Airport and judged by Gordon. Seven of Wellington’s best bakers will battle for the ‘Best single-origin Pacific brownie’ title.

Chocstock co-founder Luke Owen Smith says with just days to go, the buzz is building.

“It’s been three years since we held the first Chocstock, and the industry has flourished. We’re so excited that more than 25 craft chocolate makers are travelling to NZ’s cuisine capital! Chocolate lovers will have the chance to meet some of the best makers in the game and become part of the rapidly growing craft chocolate community.

“We’re also delighted to host a group of female cocoa farmers from the Solomon Islands. This is the first time they have travelled to NZ - and the first opportunity most people will have to learn about the life and work of cocoa farmers. We hope this creates a much richer and more connected chocolate experience for everyone involved,” he says.

Wellington Chocolate Factory General Manager and Chocstock Co-founder Matt Williams says that the industry has had a tough few months with cocoa prices at an all-time high and global supply issues squeezing supply.

“Chocstock is an opportunity to celebrate the work of craft chocolate makers and their efforts to make the industry more transparent and inclusive. Three years ago, we introduced people to the incredible world of craft chocolate and some of the best and most exciting chocolate makers in Aotearoa.

“This year's festival will create even more craft chocolate fans and open up new horizons for chocolate lovers - while highlighting the importance of keeping the industry as interesting, diverse, ethical and delicious as possible,” he says

Chocstock will run from 21 June until 23 June 2024 at Wellington’s Harbourside Centre. Tickets are on sale at Humanitix and start at $30. Chocstock 2024 has been made possible due to support from a range of partners. You can view the complete programme of events and find out more at www.chocstock.nz

About Chocstock

Chocstock is New Zealand’s only festival solely dedicated to chocolate. It celebrates the magic of small-batch chocolate made with rare cocoa beans.

Bringing together makers from around Aotearoa and the world, Chocstock heroes bean-to-bar chocolate, its makers and the flourishing industry. Hosted in Wellington, the home of New Zealand's craft chocolate scene, Chocstock takes chocolate lovers on a delicious adventure where they can meet the makers, savour everything chocolate and understand where their chocolate comes from.

