The NZ Art Show Draws Record Crowds : A Cherished And Celebrated Event – 21 Years!

Wellington, King’s Birthday weekend — The NZ Art Show has once again proven itself to be a beloved and celebrated event, drawing record crowds and marking a year of remarkable achievements. This year's show expanded into Shed 6, sharing the space with Toi Maori and other cultural groups, enhancing the event's diversity and appeal.

The show attracts some of New Zealand’s celebrated artists, featuring a collaboration with Max Gimblett from the Lucy Tupu Studio, Clinton Christian, Christian Nicolson, Jane Blackmore, and Catherine Cattanach. Visitors enjoyed works of art from renowned sculptors such as Zena Elliot, Ben Young, and Sam Kelly. The new Emerging Artist Awards highlighted budding talent, with 17-year-old Wilkie Proudfoot winning the premier prize for the Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards. It truly was a creative celebration.

With live music performances supporting new and emerging musicians, the vibrant atmosphere was palpable. Art sales exceeded expectations, reaching over $1.2 million, a testament to the show's success. More than 11,500 people visited the event, solidifying its status as an iconic fixture in Wellington's cultural calendar.

"The response this year has been phenomenal," said Carla Russel, Executive Director, NZ Art Show. "We are thrilled with the turnout and the support from both the artists and the community. This event continues to grow and solidify its place as a highlight in Wellington’s cultural scene."

The show was abuzz with excitement, featuring a sold-out gala event enjoyed by Wellington’s business community. Artists mingled and celebrated their work with visitors from near and far, creating a dynamic and engaging experience.

The musical performance organiser, Barnaby Weir, commented on the experience: "Performing at the NZ Art Show was an incredible opportunity. The energy and enthusiasm from the crowd were inspiring, and it's fantastic to see such support for both visual and musical arts."

Over $30,000 was awarded in art prizes, highlighting the exceptional talent on display. Organisers are thrilled with the results, declaring this year’s NZ Art Show a resounding success and a significant highlight for Wellington.

Same time, same place 2025.

