Blues Set For Semi Final Showdown In Christchurch

The Blues have made just one change to their starting line-up for Friday night’s Super Rugby Pacific semi final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Zarn Sullivan slots into the starting role at fullback in place of Corey Evans, with the remainder of the game day 23 unchanged from last week’s win over the Chiefs.

The Blues bring a strong and proven forward pack anchored by Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, and Hoskins Sotutu, with set-piece strength and mobility around the park.

In the backs, playmakers Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam and strike runners Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke and Mark Tele’a all add firepower and finals experience.

The Blues are hunting a place in back-to-back Grand Finals after lifting the trophy in 2024, and will need to go through Christchurch where the Crusaders boast an impressive finals record.

Head coach Vern Cotter said there is a good feeling within the group ahead of the do-or-die match-up.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we need to be as accurate as possible. There’s been good clarity this week and the boys are up for it. We’re going to enjoy the contest,” he said.

“We’re putting things together at the right time of the year. The guys know how to win big games and that’s our goal again on Friday night.”

The Blues enjoyed significant support from their fans against the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend and look forward to fans coming out again to show their blue this Friday night in Christchurch.

Blues Team for Semi Final

7.05pm, Friday 13 June vs Crusaders

*caps in brackets

1. Joshua Fusitu’a (36)

2. Ricky Riccitelli (50)

3. Marcel Renata (65)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (capt) (123)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (22)

6. Adrian Choat (53)

7. Dalton Papali’i (96)

8. Hoskins Sotutu (77)

9. Finlay Christie (67)

10. Beauden Barrett (43)

11. Caleb Clarke (74)

12. AJ Lam (57)

13. Rieko Ioane (127)

14. Mark Tele’a (79)

15. Zarn Sullivan (41)

Reserves: 16. Kurt Eklund (74), 17. Jordan Lay (26), 18. Angus Ta’avao (81), 19. Josh Beehre (26), 20. Anton Segner (36), 21. Sam Nock (81), 22. Harry Plummer (88), 23. Cole Forbes (29)

Players not considered due to injury: Cam Christie (thumb), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical, season), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

