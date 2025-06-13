Sensational Electro-Pop Artists Skram Drop Glittering New Single ‘Rainbows In The Fire’

Vibrant and bold Pōneke indie group SKRAM deliver a shimmering synth-pop tune with ‘RAINBOWS IN THE FIRE’, a joyous and infectious electro-dance anthem set to uplift broken-hearted souls everywhere.

Theatrical indie-pop outfit Skram return with their latest sonic shimmer: ‘Rainbows In The Fire’; a heartfelt, synth-soaked pop anthem sparkling with hope and connection.

(Photo/Supplied)

‘Rainbows In The Fire’ is described by the band as: “An intoxicating swirl of glittering synths, emotive vocals, flashes of Bowie-esque glam – it’s got a sonic palette glowing with 80’s nostalgia and modern indie charm - think MUNA meets early Bowie via a Poneke dancefloor!”

At the heart of Skram are Henry Ashby (vocals, guitar, keys) and Felix Nesbitt (drums, vocals)—two dynamic forces blending theatrical energy with raw emotion. With Dylan Jennings (keys, synth, organ) as the band’s third head, Skram is a powerhouse of musicianship and storytelling, crafting music that embraces both the profound and the ridiculous, often at the same time.

Hot on the heels of their genre-blurring single ‘If We Die’, ‘Rainbows In The Fire’ is the fourth single off their upcoming new album WHAT IS A MAN, following radiant tracks ‘Purrple’ released earlier this year, and ‘Heroes’ at the end of ’24. The band had their first #1 hit single with their 2024 release ‘Serendripity’ exploding onto the Aotearoa Hot 20 Singles Chart, and their debut album Walk Into The Sun received widespread praise.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Written by Skram, produced by Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, The Feelers) and recorded at The Lab Studios in Tamaki Makaurau, ‘Rainbows In The Fire’ was engineered by Scott Seabright (Six60, Mumford & Sons), mixed by Clint Murphy (Enter Shikari, Devilskin), and mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound (Beyonce, AC/DC).

Says frontman Henry Ashby: “’Rainbows In The Fire’ is a song written for people who have always grown up feeling different, or cast out. A queer anthem about finding the people you can surround yourself with, who help you to see that you are not alone.”

When performing live, Skram exist in the space where chaos meets charm, and theatricality collides with raw, unfiltered energy - this is a band who refuse to be boxed in. Ashby’s flair for the dramatic and voice that moves effortlessly from intimate ballad to soaring anthems, ensures a Skram live show is wrapped up in a performance that’s unapologetically inclusive, bursting with love, and rooted in community.

Skram are undoubtedly one of the most dynamic, innovative, and unapologetically self-expressive acts currently on the local music scene, and with ‘Rainbows In The Fire’ Skram’s mission to bring bold, inclusive, and emotionally rich music into the world continues. Keep your ears to the ground for more new music to follow, and their new album dropping this November.

© Scoop Media

