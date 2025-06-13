MECHATOK Announces New Album Wide Awake

Anyone who follows electronic music will know Mechatok – aka Emir Timur Tokdemir – as the defining architect of contemporary experimental pop and rap. From globe-spanning live shows to collaborations with some of the decade’s most forward-thinking artists – including Drain Gang (Bladee, Ecco2k, Whitearmor, Thaiboy Digital), Lorenzo Senni, and Charli XCX – Mechatok has subtly shaped the direction of club and pop music over the past ten years.

(Photo/Supplied)

The Munich-born producer, songwriter, and kaleidoscopic artist announces that his highly anticipated debut album – Wide Awake – will be released on 8 August 2025 via Young. The project launches with ‘Expression On Your Face,’ a track with Bladee and Ecco2k that has sent the internet into meltdown after its live debut at Bladee’s sold-out O2 Brixton show in December 2024. It follows the euphoric single ‘Addiction’ and vibrant follow-up ‘Virus Freestyle,’ both released earlier this year. The track arrives alongside a music video by award-winning director Anton Tammi (The Weeknd, Grimes, Tame Impala) – who previously worked with the trio on the Mechatok-produced track ‘Amygdala’.

A precise and emotionally intuitive body of work, Wide Awake explores identity, authenticity, and expression in an era shaped by algorithms and digital overstimulation. Featuring a carefully curated global cast of contributors including Bladee, Ecco2k, Isabella Lovestory, and Tohji, Wide Awake is a future-facing record that positions Mechatok not just as a sought-after collaborator but as a solo artist in full command of his voice.

Tokdemir distills pop components until they become addictive, personal mantras; fragments that feel at once fleeting and enduring. Through the Mechatok persona, he accesses forms of expression that feel paradoxically more intimate and timeless. Wide Awake is available for pre-order in digital and physical (black 12” LP and CD) formats. Released digitally on Friday 8 August 2025 and physically on Friday 5th September.

