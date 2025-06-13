Season 2 Of Māori Kids' Web Series 'Te NGz' Goes Live On June 18, 2025

'Te NGz' are young sisters that live on their family farm in the Far North of Aotearoa. On their web series, they speak te reo Māori (with subtitles) and tackle their chores as they brainstorm and unite to solve dilemmas and overcome the various challenges that they face. Season 2 of their award-winning show is set to be released online on Facebook and YouTube on June 18, 2025.

Ngātaitangirua (15) and Ngāwhakamoemiti (12) are back again for more sibling challenges and whānau problem solving. The sisters bring the camera into their lives to give us a glimpse of their world.

Ngātai says, "we're back now and we are a little bit older and wiser." As the tuakana (older sister), Ngātai is often called upon to lead the interactions. "I love my teina (little sister) but she can be a bit annoying at times. But I'm also grateful she is open and willing to help me when we need to work together and do tough jobs."

The girls' father is Quinton Hita, known for his work on Mai Time, Shortland Street and Nā Wai I Teka. Lovingly known as Papa Q, a passionate mātanga reo (language expert) especially with te reo o Te Tai Tokerau (the northern dialect), he can be seen helping his daughters when they encounter problems that require his guidance.

"My children have been truly blessed to grow up on their papakāinga/ancestral home. Being in the country they have had to learn to be resourceful, and find solutions for themselves. This is helping them stand proud in today's world, within their Māori culture and language, as well as opening up ways to explore their own unique personalities so they can grow to be their true selves. For others who share similar dreams for their children, we hope Te NGz can encourage and support them."

Te NGz Season 2 will be available on the 'Māori Minute' Facebook page and the Kura Productions' YouTube channel. 12 x 12 minutes episodes will be released weekly from June 18, 2025. Season 1 is currently available on Facebook and YouTube.

