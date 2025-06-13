Pahalu Set To Make History

Videesha Pahalu (PHOTO CREDIT: Phototek)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Videesha Pahalu will make history when she helps coach Auckland City FC in their Delivereasy Chatham Cup Round 3 match with Waiheke United on Saturday.

Pahalu has coached at youth level for the club for several years and most recently stepped up to assist Martin Brandon with Auckland City FC’s U-23 men’s team.

She said: “It’s honestly an absolute honour. To be trusted in that environment, even in a temporary capacity, means a lot — not just to me, but hopefully to other young women who are trying to break into football.

“Auckland City FC has always been a club that supports growth, inclusivity, and development, and being part of the first team staff, even for a short time, is something I’ll carry with pride.

“I’ve been with the club since I was 19 years old and started from skills centres and school teams — so to now contribute in the first-team space is surreal.

“I’m grateful for the support, and I hope it’s a small step towards normalising female and Pasifika coaches in men’s and boys football,” she said.

Pahalu, Brandon and manager, Dinesh Chand, will lead a young and inexperienced Auckland City FC into their Cup tie with Waiheke United with the first team away in the United States at the FIFA Club World Cup™.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

But for Pahalu and her colleagues the step up won’t be done alone - the trio have worked at youth level together in the past, as she explains.

“The U-23 space has been a rewarding coaching environment. It’s a unique bridge between youth and senior football — the pace, the intensity, and the mindset are all at a different level.

“But what makes it really special for me is reconnecting with players I’ve worked with in the youth grades and seeing how far they’ve come.

“Watching them step up, represent the club at a higher level, and push each other day in, day out — it’s genuinely fulfilling. I feel proud seeing their growth and knowing I’ve had a small part in their journey.”

Pahalu’s next goal is to complete her B License and to keep evolving as a coach.

“I’d love to be in football full time — whether that’s in development pathways, senior football, or even mentoring future coaches.

“For now, I balance my full-time role as a stormwater engineer with my coaching commitments, but football is my happy place. It’s where I reset and refocus.

“I’m still young, and I know there’s a long way to go, but I want to keep using my experiences to help open doors for others — especially for young players and coaches who might not always see a clear path in the sport.

”If I can help create opportunities and environments where they can thrive, that’s success to me.”

Pahalu is also excited for Paul Posa’s team as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in Cincinnati.

”Everyone at Kiwitea Street wishes the squad all the best for their game with Bayern. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the players and coaches and everyone here sends the team our best.”

Auckland City FC take on Waiheke United on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Kiwitea Street, Sandringham, at 2.00pm NZST.

ABOUT AUCKLAND CITY FC: Auckland City FC plays in the New Zealand domestic football competition (Northern League, National League Championship and Chatham Cup) and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League from its whenua at Kiwitea Street in Sandringham, Auckland and was founded in 2004.

© Scoop Media

