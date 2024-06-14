Health And Safety Consultation Needs The Voice Of Experts

The Government’s consultation on the health and safety system is a welcome opportunity to make workplaces safer and healthier. Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Hon Brooke van Velden, today announced a consultation process on the regulatory system, ending in October this year.

"Our members, as experts, who work every day in this area, look forward to helping the Government further strengthen the system," said NZISM CEO Jeff Sissons.

"It’s critical our voice is heard. Our members work all day every day to make workplaces safer and better. They know what’s working and what needs to improve. You talk to a boat builder if you want to make the boat go faster so alongside business and workers, we are keen to work together to make any improvements.

"We don’t think a major overhaul of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 is needed. But one clear issue our members tell us is that WorkSafe needs to get back on its feet by being adequately resourced and effectively managed. That means more inspectors, clearer guidance and better partnering with industry.

"NZISM members provided a range of views as part of a comprehensive survey published this week. The survey is available here.

Health and safety experts also said that:

- The Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 is not fundamentally broken. Most of those replying to the survey think the main elements of the Act are either working well or only require minor changes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

- The Government should complete the regulations planned when the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 was passed, particularly regulations dealing with machinery. The Government should also consider regulations for particular industries (such as construction) and safeguarding mental health at work.

"People need safe and healthy workplaces so getting the system working well saves lives, reduces suffering and saves hundreds of millions of dollars in costs for businesses and to the healthcare and ACC systems.

"We and our members, as the experts in this area, look forward to playing our part."

Note: The New Zealand Institute of Safety Management (NZISM) is New Zealand’s largest professional body for health and safety professionals. The institute's 2,800 members include health and safety consultants, managers and advisors from every industry, spanning the breadth of the country. The members comprise three quarters of Aotearoa’s health and safety generalist practitioners.

© Scoop Media

