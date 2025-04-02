Pharmacy Sector Leaders Forum (PSLF) Common Purpose Statement

Today, the newly formed New Zealand Pharmacy Sector Leaders Forum (PSLF) has released a common purpose statement.

We need to join together as a sector to tackle the challenges and identify solutions for pharmacy both now and in the future, says PSLF.

“Our common purpose statement sets out a unified future for pharmacy which will enable excellent patient care.

“By working collaboratively, we will represent the pharmacy sector to drive positive change across sustainability, help deliver a well-resourced and supported workforce where equity is fundamental.

“We are also committed to enabling the pharmacy workforce to deliver better patient outcomes by working at the top of scope in all settings, incorporating innovation and new developments in medicine.

“Together we stand stronger, and we are in a better position to realise positive change and ensure that patients remain at the centre of everything we do.”

The PSLF met for the second time in February 2025 and will meet again soon.

Members of PSLF who are signatories to the common purpose statement are: the Clinical Advisory Pharmacists Association (CAPA), the Independent Community Pharmacy Group (ICPG), the Independent Pharmacists Association (IPANZ), the Māori Pharmacists Association (MPA), the New Zealand Hospital Pharmacy Association (NZHPA), the Pharmacy Council (PCNZ), the Pharmacy Defence Association (PDA), the Pacific Pharmacists Association (PPA), the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand (PSNZ), the University of Auckland School of Pharmacy, the University of Otago School of Pharmacy, and the University of Waikato School of Pharmacy.

