Northland Author-illustrator Debuts With A Highly Original Picture Book About Identity

In a highly original debut picture book, Whangarei-based designer and nature enthusiast Nigel McHardy takes young readers on a fun journey that is all about the joy of pretending and questioning what you see.

Seagull knows a thing or two about sea creatures and submarines. But after meeting Whale, Seagull learns that things are not always what they seem!

Whale tries hard to convince Seagull that he/she may look like a whale, but is actually a submarine!

When a storm arrives, Seagull gets to put Whale’s claims to the test, acting like an avian Jonah and finding that with a little imagination, we can be who we want to be.

‘I wanted to share the idea that we should have the freedom to choose our own identity,’ says Nigel. ‘Having kids myself encouraged me to put this into a book.’

I’m a Submarine publishes with Oratia Books this month, with distribution throughout New Zealand and Australia.

About the author:

Nigel McHardy lives in the countryside with beautiful views over the Whangarei Harbour that inspire his stories. A professional designer by day, he enjoys dreaming up new projects inspired by his love of nature, and spending time with his family. This is his first book.

