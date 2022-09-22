Newshub Named Official Broadcaster Of New Zealand's State Memorial Service For Queen Elizabeth Ii

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ has today announced Newshub will be the official broadcaster of the Queen Elizabeth II State Memorial Service in Wellington on Monday 26 September, live and commercial free on Three, ThreeNow and newshub.co.nz

Glen Kyne, Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Vice-President and Head of Networks, ANZ and Japan says: “We were thrilled to be invited to work with RNZ as the broadcast partner for the State Memorial Service honouring Queen Elizabeth II. This is an example of how different media organisations can collaborate and work together, ensuring Kiwis across the Motu have the opportunity to reflect and pay their respects, while also benefiting the broader media sector.”

The broadcast will begin with a Newshub Special co-hosted by AM’s Melissa Chan-Green and National Correspondent Patrick Gower, who are both fresh from covering the Queen’s State Funeral in the United Kingdom. The official broadcast will start 1.30pm commercial free and will feature commentary from Newshub’s Mike McRoberts and from Oriini Kaipara, who will give commentary in te reo. The service will also be signed.

The hour-long service will begin with a one minute of silence at 2pm and will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, which the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh had an association with dating back to the 1950s. The foundation stone was laid by the Queen in 1954 and the Royal Couple also worshipped at the Cathedral in 1968, 1977 and 2002.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, iwi leaders and representatives from the Kiingitanga, former Prime Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon will attend along with representatives of other communities and organisations with particular links with the Queen.

The service will be led by The Reverend Katie Lawrence. The Prime Minister will deliver a reading and Dame Cindy will also speak.

The Queen Elizabeth II State Memorial Service broadcast is made possible with funding from NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

