Dame Lisa Carrington To Lead The 2022 Farmers Santa Parade

Organisers of the 2022 Farmers Santa Parade are delighted to announce that this year’s Grand Marshal is NZ’s most successful Olympian Dame Lisa Carrington.

Dame Lisa will be the first face that thousands of spectators will cheer on Sunday 27 November when New Zealand’s largest Christmas parade takes over the streets of Auckland.

"The Santa Parade is iconic; it's an event where memories have been made for decades. To be this year's Grand Marshal is really exciting. I can't wait to see everyone and to help start the countdown to Christmas”, says Carrington.

With Carrington leading the charge of Christmas characters, floats, dancers, celebrities and more, spectators will have the chance to not only celebrate Christmas but also to pay homage to the incredible achievements of one of our most beloved sporting heroes.

Carrington, with her love for Christmas, is the perfect person to lead the 2022 parade. "The festive season is a time of year I always look forward to. For me, it's a chance to reconnect with the ones I love - to unplug and enjoy quality time with whānau and friends. The food, the beach, the change of pace... you really can't beat a Kiwi Christmas”, says Carrington.

The Farmers Santa Parade will be THE event on the Christmas Calendar, celebrating the traditions and generosity of Kiwi culture.



Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 27 November 2022

Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022

Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm

Parade: 1 – 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

