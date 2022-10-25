Final Tickets Added For Elton John's ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring and AEG Presents are pleased to announce that there has been a final release of tickets for the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concert at OrangeTheory Stadium in Christchurch on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

Final tickets in all categories priced from only $99.00 have just been released and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour sees Elton John – the most successful performing male solo artist of all time – return to Aotearoa in January 2023 to perform two rescheduled Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium as well as his only South Island show at the OrangeTheory Stadium in Christchurch. Elton John added a new and final ‘encore’ performance for Christchurch. As a special thank you to fans who’ve been patiently waiting for his return, this will be Elton’s first show in the city in over three decades, and the first international stadium concert in the South Island in nearly four years!

With an unparalleled career that redefined the cultural landscape and saw over 300 million albums sold, Elton John is (after two years of COVID interruptions) back on stage. Elton embarked on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 – its milestone, multi-year itinerary comprising over 300 shows across five continents. Hailed by fans and critics worldwide, the Farewell... performances have left audiences spellbound, a truly daring and intimate celebration of an incredible 50-year career.

With two rescheduled dates at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January 2023 and Tuesday 24 January at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. It’s a fond farewell to a nation he first stepped foot in five decades ago:

‘Every time I come here I think how beautiful this place is. I want to thank you for all the love, the loyalty, and kindness and generosity every time I visit this beautiful, beautiful country.’ – Elton John (Dunedin, 2020)

To witness a musical icon, live on stage is a rare privilege. Elton’s legendary catalogue – including beloved songs ‘Bennie and the Jets’, ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ and many, many more – are showcased in a live musical masterpiece concert, one which also celebrates his collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin, their pairing one of the great song-writing partnerships of all time.

Wrapping up this leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road run next January, this will be fans’ very last chance to catch this legendary performer live on stage. If you missed out last time, or if once wasn’t enough, come along and say goodbye to this beloved performer. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable showman!

For all announced global Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates, visit eltonjohn.com

© Scoop Media

