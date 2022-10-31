It's Reigning Rock Wrens! Bird Of The Year Winner Announced

The pīwauwau rock wren has won Bird of the Year 2022. After a two-week voting period filled with creative campaigning, a kākāpō controversy, and even a threat of legal action, the pīwauwau has risen to the pinnacle of New Zealand avian achievement. “The pīwauwau win proves New Zealanders love an underbird,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Nicola Toki. “It’s been awesome to see Kiwis get to know some of their lesser-known feathered neighbours and celebrate how awesome they are. “A vote for pīwauwau is a vote for climate action. As Aotearoa’s only true alpine bird, these tiny wrens are already feeling the impacts of warmer temperatures, which allow predators like rats and stoats to climb higher and invade their mountaintop homes.” The pīwauwau received 2,894 number one votes – around 450 fewer than the kororā. But once the transferable votes were applied, the pīwauwau ultimately rocked the top spot. "We’re so happy pīwauwau are finally having their time in the spotlight," says Stephen Day, who led the pīwauwau campaign alongside Lauren Schaer and the team at Herenga ā Nuku, the Outdoor Access Commission. "Unless you’d spent some time in the mountains, you’d probably never heard of a rock wren until two weeks ago. It’s a true underbird. "The team here have enjoyed getting a bit silly with the memes and, of course, the rap video Wrenegade! "It’s so worth the trip to see pīwauwau in the Southern Alps. They are tiny birds, chock full of character, and like so many other species, they’re threatened by pests and climate change." The pīwauwau is a cute little olive bird with a stubby tail and long legs, weighing about the same as a Mallowpuff. They have feet resembling snowshoes, with long talons like crampons for gripping onto rocks and snow. Rock wrens live above the bushline in the Southern Alps, bobbing and hopping between rocks rather than flying. They are classified as nationally endangered and are threatened by introduced predators such as stoats, mice and rats which raid their nests. Rock wrens are one of two surviving species (along with titipounamu riflemen) from an ancient wren lineage unique to New Zealand.