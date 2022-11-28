“Hamilton” To Premiere At Spark Arena In 2023

HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023.

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel Group are proud to announce the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning production will begin its first ever international tour in Aotearoa, direct from a stellar run across Australia.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 30 at 11am with General On Sale Tickets available on Monday, December 5 at 12pm.

“Australia has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined,” Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said. “Now it is time for our sensational Australian cast to continue their success in the southern hemisphere when the show premieres in New Zealand.”

“After the huge success Hamilton enjoyed in Australia it is only natural that we should now turn our attention to our friends in New Zealand and share this incredible production which is musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best,” Hamilton’s Australasian producer Michael Cassel said.

The New Zealand engagement is presented at Spark Arena by TEG Live with tickets on sale on December 5 at 12pm only through Ticketmaster. Join the TEGLIVE waitlist here.

“TEG Live is very proud to be partnering with Michael Cassel Group to present this extraordinary production in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Hamilton is sheer brilliance on stage and not to be missed!” Geoff Jones, Chief Executive Officer, TEG said.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

© Scoop Media

