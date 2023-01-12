Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A New Era Returns In Summer Show Sequel Lake House Arts

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: Lake House Arts Centre

Era and the Carbonauts! “Era is on a mission to reduce our emissions.”

Last summer the very popular family show Era and the Kaitiaki, enabled over 1500 families to safely see theatre at a new outdoor pavilion at Lake House Arts during Traffic Light Red Setting.

They learned and had a ball with Era, a young girl learning about Kaitiakitanga (Guardianship) and recycling in English and Te Reo with the help of some magical friends.

This summer Era and the Carbonauts! follows the further adventures of Era and her friends-

“In the future, Era meets the mysterious Carbonauts, who send her and Kaitiaki on and adventure in time to team up with her friends and whanau so they can, through the power of Kotahitanga (togetherness), save the world!”

Puppets, mask, song and dance, Te Reo Maori and kids in the audience participating in problem solving are all a part of the magical Era experience.

The show features the acting talents of Alex Medland (Era), Geoff Allen (Tabor, Era’s father) and Denise Snoad (Kiwi, Wormy and Carbonaut) all returning from last years show while Adam Burrell (Kaitiaki) and Raj Varma (Kiwi, Wormy, Carboaunt) join the creative team. The show is written and directed by Grae Burton, with music and lyrics by Peter J. Grahame and Te Reo translations by Geoff Allen.

Director Grae Burton is very excited to get the next season underway-

“First and foremost Era and the Carbonauts! Is a roller-coaster adventure with catchy songs, crazy characters and family fun. The original Era and the Kaitiaki was created over 20 years ago, performed all over New Zealand and was revived for a successful and challenging summer season. For Era and the Carbonauts! we know that families will love to learn about the power of Kotahitanga (togetherness) and how simple things they can do every day can really make a difference for the planet we leave our future generations.”

This summer’s season is planned for January 12 - 22, 2023.

AT A GLANCE
WHAT – ERA AND THE CARBONAUTS! (Family outdoor theatre)
WHERE – Lake House Arts (37 Fred Thomas Drive, Takapuna)
WHEN – Thursday January 12 – Sunday January 22, 2023
(check listings for multiple daily shows, no shows Monday)

HOW TO BOOK -
https://www.lakehousearts.org.nz/store/ticketing-live-shows-and-events/

Produced with funding support from Creative Communities Auckland.

© Scoop Media

