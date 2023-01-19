Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Unity Pitch Kicks Off In Te Komititanga Square

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: FIFA

Aucklanders will be the first in New Zealand to see the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Unity Pitch up close.

The colourful futsal-sized mobile pitch pop-up will be in Te Komititanga Square in the Commercial Bay precinct from today until Sunday 22 January.

There will be a range of fun events and activities to enjoy over the four days – and it’s all free.

The schedule includes an opportunity for fans of all abilities, including those who are visually impaired, to test their football skills, a chance to high five FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 mascot Tazuni as well as a meet and greet with the Football Ferns from 1.30pm tomorrow, Friday 20 January

The Unity Pitch represents a patchwork of the tournament brand colours, reflecting the two unique local cultures of World Cup co-hosts Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, and the coming together of 32 participating nations.

The activation coincides with the international between the Football Ferns and world champions the USA at Eden Park on Saturday 21 January at 4.05pm and is a hint of what is to come when the global tournament kicks off in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland in July.

More international action comes to Auckland next month for the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament at North Harbour Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at fifa.com/tickets.

