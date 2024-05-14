Charter School Funding Boost Is The Wrong Step

The coalition government’s move to boost funding for charter schools is counterintuitive, says IHC New Zealand.

IHC Inclusive Education Lead Trish Grant says the announcement seems at odds with Education Minister Erica Stanford’s resolve to transform what she and the previous Minister have called a “broken” system.

“Associate Minister Seymour wants underperforming schools to become charter schools,” says Trish. “Surely, he is aware that the Ministry already has statutory powers to intervene, and, on that basis, a new model of charter schools is unnecessary.

“Hopefully this won’t detract from the investment needed to ensure New Zealand can have a public education system to be proud of and delivers education for every student.”

Two reports released this week confirm the need. IHC congratulates The Education Hub on its 'The Illusion of Inclusion' study, alongside the Education Review Office’s report on teacher education, about how the education system is failing neurodiverse students.

Trish says its findings and recommendations for a system overhaul echo those within IHC’s ongoing inclusive education campaign and a previous Education Review Office’s 2022 report on the learning experiences of disabled students.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“A law change is needed so disabled and neurodiverse children have the right to the supports they need, which includes capable confident teachers, early intervention and access to specialist support.

“A rebuild is well overdue and will require sustained investment over time, rather than attempted patchwork fixes like today’s announcement.

“We don’t need yet another review; we need to urgently begin the building a quality inclusive education system that works for all.”

© Scoop Media

