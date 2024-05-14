Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

A New Report Highlights The Need For A Government Rethink About Mandating Pedagogy

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 10:42 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Educators Collective

In light of the revealing findings from The Education Hub’s “The Illusion of Inclusion” report, it is imperative to scrutinise the current trajectory of New Zealand’s educational policies under this Government. Despite intentions to address inequities, the government’s strategies may inadvertently widen the gap for neurodivergent learners, who require more than just a uniform approach to education.

AEC argues a 'one size fits all' model in education, has a history of not working and risks widening the achievement gap.

AEC Spokesperson Dr Sarah Aiono said, “good teaching is about recognising the individual needs of a learner and responding appropriately. We should be focusing on growing the capacity of teachers, not forcing them to use silver bullet approaches to improving learner outcomes”.

The Education Hub’s report highlights the need for the Government to have a wider set of policy solutions to meet the needs of all learners, including a focus on mental health and attendance, less structured learning models, and a focus on equity and inclusion. There is also a warning of the risks associated with moving forward with standardised testing and the curriculum.

“It is not too late for the Government to come back to the table and have a rethink about the way forward. Working alongside teaching professionals and academics we could collectively develop a plan to ensure all learners reached their potential through a well supported public education system.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

You can find further commentary on this blog.

About Aotearoa Educators Collective

Aotearoa Educators Collective is an umbrella collective created to support education thought leaders who share a common interest in promoting progressive ideals in schooling. The group includes academics, principals and teachers and is not aligned to any political party.

These leaders choose to contribute to mainstream public debate through mainstream media based on their research, their lived professional experience and their standing within the sector.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aotearoa Educators Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 