A New Report Highlights The Need For A Government Rethink About Mandating Pedagogy

In light of the revealing findings from The Education Hub’s “The Illusion of Inclusion” report, it is imperative to scrutinise the current trajectory of New Zealand’s educational policies under this Government. Despite intentions to address inequities, the government’s strategies may inadvertently widen the gap for neurodivergent learners, who require more than just a uniform approach to education.

AEC argues a 'one size fits all' model in education, has a history of not working and risks widening the achievement gap.

AEC Spokesperson Dr Sarah Aiono said, “good teaching is about recognising the individual needs of a learner and responding appropriately. We should be focusing on growing the capacity of teachers, not forcing them to use silver bullet approaches to improving learner outcomes”.

The Education Hub’s report highlights the need for the Government to have a wider set of policy solutions to meet the needs of all learners, including a focus on mental health and attendance, less structured learning models, and a focus on equity and inclusion. There is also a warning of the risks associated with moving forward with standardised testing and the curriculum.

“It is not too late for the Government to come back to the table and have a rethink about the way forward. Working alongside teaching professionals and academics we could collectively develop a plan to ensure all learners reached their potential through a well supported public education system.”

About Aotearoa Educators Collective

Aotearoa Educators Collective is an umbrella collective created to support education thought leaders who share a common interest in promoting progressive ideals in schooling. The group includes academics, principals and teachers and is not aligned to any political party.

These leaders choose to contribute to mainstream public debate through mainstream media based on their research, their lived professional experience and their standing within the sector.

