Sarah Walker Elected As IOC Member

New Zealand Olympian #1101, Sarah Walker, has been elected as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member at the IOC Session in Paris today.

The role will see Walker become part of the governing body responsible for overseeing the Olympic Movement, with IOC members key figures in ensuring the promotion and protection of the Olympic Games and values.

Walker has served on the IOC Athlete’s Commission since 2016, with her hard work and dedication earning her this prestigious membership. She was one of just eight new members elected.

“My Olympic journey started at eight-years-old when I was inspired as I watched the Atlanta 1996 Olympics,” said Walker.

“From there I chased my dreams and became an Olympian and won a medal. To now be a member, supporting the governance of the organisation that sparked those dreams, it feels surreal.”

Walker says her work on the IOC Athlete’s Commission was incredibly rewarding, and she’s looking forward to new challenges as a member.

“It’s been about giving back and being an advocate for athletes and creating change and starting new initiatives. It’s been incredible, and to have opportunity to continue to do that work in a new role is huge honour.”

Walker brings expertise in technology and AI, as well as gaming and e-sports, to her new role.

NZOC President Liz Dawson says the appointment is extremely positive for both Walker and New Zealand.

“Firstly, I’d like to extend my huge congratulations to Sarah,” said Dawson.

“She has been brilliant as a member of the IOC Athlete’s Commission and that’s why she’s been elevated to this new role.

“New Zealand has typically been well represented at the top tables of the IOC. It is fantastic that Sarah will continue this work and ensure New Zealand’s values are represented at the highest level of international sport.”

Walker competed in BMX at both the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, where she placed fourth, and London 2012 where she won the silver medal. She has also used her Olympic experience to inspire young New Zealanders in her role as an Olympic Ambassador.

New Zealand’s last IOC Member was Barry Maister, who finished his term in 2018.

