Iconic Comedy Troupe Naked Samoans Bring Surprise New Show To 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival

Comedy legends Naked Samoans stage a rare reunion with their all-new show, The Last Temptation of the Naked Samoans, at Auckland’s Herald Theatre, Tuesday May 20 to Saturday May 24, as part of the 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival.

Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Mario Gaoa, Shimpal Lelisi, Robbie Magasiva and Iaheto Ah Hi launched a new era of popular culture in Aotearoa with comedic taonga like award-winning animated series bro’Town (Best Comedy, NZ Screen Awards 2005, 2006 and 2007) and two smash-hit Sione’s Wedding movies.

(Photo/ Renee Bevan)

Over the past three decades, they have voiced Disney characters, broken cinema box-office records, become international stars, documented contemporary Pacific life on stage and screen, and received impressive acronyms like ONZM and MNZM.

Now, 27 years after the Naked Samoans’ debut, the temptation of their first love—theatre—is too powerful to resist. Serving up a fresh helping of the group’s wild chemistry, edgy social satire and daft physicality, The Last Temptation of the Naked Samoans digs into irreverent parts of New Zealand culture, and the way Islanders fit into the mix.

“I can’t wait to see them.” — Joe Daymond

There’s no mistaking the magic the six best mates create when they get together, nor how rare a show like this is. “Outside of working with these guys, every day is just a day,” David explains, “but with this, it’s the feeling of ‘Christmas is coming! Christmas is coming!’ And then we go back to our normal lives. It’s never long enough.”

A “normal life” for a Naked Samoan is still extraordinary, with each multi-talented member in hot demand beyond their collective collaborations. Recent credits among the group include Disney’s Moana and Moana 2, Fox series Rescue Hi-Surf, Miki Magasiva’s NZ box-office smash TINĀ, Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins, Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death, and Celebrity Treasure Island.

“No matter what else we’re up to, our favorite thing to do is the Nakeds on stage,” says Oscar.

Will their friendship survive the lure of live comedy as they return to where it all began? Probably, but they’re still nervous, despite having become well-loved, familiar faces whose influence runs deep in Aotearoa’s entertainment veins.

“Back then we weren’t nervous,” says David of the Nakeds’ 1998 comedy festival debut. Shimpal corrects him: “We were nervous for the audience, but we knew we were going to be alright.”

“Now the stakes feel higher because we’re older,” Oscar observes. “The easiest thing would have been for us to never do another show and for people to hold nostalgic memories. The danger with this is we could go on stage and potentially ruin that. But what sort of artist are you if you’re not testing yourself and seeing if you’re any good?”

“Plus he thought he’d test our friendship,” Shimpal laughs.

“I’ve done this stupid thing before, where I say ‘If we’re all in, I’m in’, thinking one of these punks would say no,” says Mario. “Lesson learned before. Lesson learned again now!”

“No one ever says no,” Oscar points out. “Everyone says ‘I will if we all do’. Anyway, it’s too late now — Robbie’s booked his flight back from LA and we’ve already promised Cap [David Steele from dpa Chartered Accountants, the Nakeds’ longtime manager] he can revise his role as our stage waterboy.”

