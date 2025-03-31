WellSouth Boosts Free Flu Vaccination Eligibility

Hundreds of Māori and Pacific Island people in Southland and Otago who are aged 55 – 64 years old are once again covered for the flu vaccine this year, after WellSouth Primary Health Network confirmed funding.

Persons aged 65 and over or people who have long-term medical conditions like diabetes, asthma, or a heart condition and/or long-term mental health conditions are already eligible for a free vaccination.

When government funding for free flu vaccines for 55–64-year-olds ended in 2023, before winter, WellSouth decided to step in to ensure Māori and Pacific people aged 55 years and up in Otago and Southland are eligible for a free flu vaccine.

The flu vaccine will be available on April 1.

WellSouth Clinical Director, Dr Carol Atmore, said that WellSouth is proud to close that critical age gap.

“Māori and Pacific people experience a greater illness burden than NZ European people and often live in multi-generational households, with older family members often caring for young children. This small service is one way to protect and support the whole whānau,”

she says.

“This funding covers approximately 1000 people in Otago and Southland, and we hope to build on the uptake from previous years, encouraging Pasifika and Māori aged 55 years plus to get the flu vaccine,” says Dr Atmore.

“You can get your flu jab at your general practice medical centre, a local pharmacy or get in touch with your kaupapa Māori provider or Pasifika community healthcare provider as they run vaccination clinics throughout autumn and winter.”

If you are not eligible for a free flu vaccine, itcan cost between $25 and $45.

Dr Atmore says, “whether you are eligible for a free vaccine or not, I strongly encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine – and their Covid booster if they are eligible – to keep ahead of getting sick this winter and do their bit for the community.”

Research from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, or ESR, shows (page 5) that in 2024, hospital-based influenza–associated severe acute respiratory illness admissions (SARI) in Aotearoa New Zealand were moderate. SARI hospitalisations were higher in both young children (0–4 years) and elderly (65) compared to other age groups; also higher in Pacific Peoples and Māori ethnic groups compared to other ethnic groups. The influenza-associated acute respiratory illness (ARI) disease burden was higher in children aged 0–19 years compared to other age groups. Influenza– associated ARI were higher in Pacific peoples and Māori ethnic groups compared to Asians and Europeans ethnic groups.

