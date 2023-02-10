Ten 7 Aotearoa To Depart NZ Screens With Three One-hour Specials On TVNZ

TVNZ today announced the iconic crime television show Ten 7 Aotearoa (formerly Police Ten 7) will conclude this year after 20 years on New Zealand screens.

Fans will have the chance to farewell the much-loved show with three one-hour specials planned from April on TVNZ 2 to highlight its legacy.

Across a total of 750 episodes and 29 seasons, the show has given viewers an up-close look at crime and highlighted the vital work of the New Zealand Police.

TVNZ’s Director of Content Cate Slater says, “Ten 7 is one of New Zealand’s longest-running and most successful factual TV shows. It has made an immense contribution to TVNZ over its 20-year run.

“The topical nature of this content means it’s only available on digital platforms after the initial broadcast for a short time, making it difficult to sustain the viewership needed across both broadcast and digital as more of our audience migrates online. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the programme. We’re excited to give fans an opportunity to mark its legacy with three hour-long specials.”

During its 20-year history, the programme has evolved with a goal to reflect current communities and everyday policing across New Zealand.

In 2014, the show’s format was updated and Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto joined as a new presenter, replacing retired Detective Inspector Graham Bell who had fronted the show since its inception.

In April 2022, the show’s format and style was refreshed again and reintroduced as Ten 7 Aotearoa, following the findings of an independent review in 2021 which was commissioned to understand changing viewer expectations. Presenter Sam Wallace joined as a co-host and more filming was introduced to give a more representative picture of policing across the motu. The 2022 iteration also had a broader focus on crime prevention and education.

Screentime Chief Executive Officer Philly de Lacey says, “We are proud of Ten 7 and what it has achieved over the past two decades. Ten 7 has made a significant impact as a crime fighting tool, a driver of safer communities, and has delivered record viewing numbers for TVNZ over the years. Its evolution and progression overtime has ensured its relevance for 20 years.

“The upcoming finale specials will recognise the series’ part in New Zealand television history with a look back at some of the best moments and feature some new, unseen policing footage and wanted cases.”

Throughout its history, the show was responsible for 963 arrests, as well as hundreds of crimes solved and cases progressed because of viewer information and tips to police.

Ten 7 Aotearoa will debut its first one-hour special on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ on the 13th April.

TEN 7 AOTEAROA’s HISTORY

In 1998, television producers Screentime had a crew based with a frontline response unit in the Bay of Plenty for a brand-new series aptly titled ‘Police’. In the early hours of 1st December, four men broke into an isolated Reporoa home, murdered Beverly Bouma and left her husband Henk for dead. A homicide investigation was launched, headed by Detective Inspector Graham Bell who allowed Screentime’s crew to follow the subsequent investigation as his team closed-in on the offenders. It was the first time that police allowed such access to an operation of this kind and resulted in the documentary “Operation Bouma” which eventually screened in 2000.

Graham had long recognised the role that the public played in helping police, and at the time of his retirement in 2001, there wasn’t a series dedicated to appealing for viewers help with unsolved crime or to find wanted faces. However, in July 2002 the series launched with Graham at the helm and almost instantly started helping police make arrests. It was fronted by Graham Bell until 2014 when Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto came on board.

In 2009, the programme achieved international fame when Auckland policeman Guy Baldwin’s deadpanned suggestion to “always blow on the pie” echoed around the world and inspired t-shirts, memes, and dubstep tracks.

In 2022, Sam Wallace joined as co-host and the show was reintroduced as Ten 7 Aotearoa.

QUICK FACTS

29 series over 20 years

750 episodes

963 arrests as a direct result of the series

The series has appealed for the public’s help with 4,607 cases, covering topical unsolved crime and/or wanted people who have featured on the series.

The series has been broadcast in 10 countries across the world: Germany, Romania, Sweden, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Scandinavia, Sweden, UK and USA.

The series took its name from the New Zealand Police ten-code 10-7, which means "Unit has arrived at job".

