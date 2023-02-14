Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nigerian Born Singer/songwriter D.MATTHEWS Return With ‘Jeje’

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 9:01 pm
Press Release: D.MATTHEWS

D.MATTHEWS, the Nigerian born singer-songwriter, is an idiosyncratic artist, curating his own brand of Afrobeats & Afropop music, worldwide. He blends traditional African elements with global mainstream pop, for sounds that are heartfelt, captivating and alluring. D.MATTHEWS has collaborated with New Zealand producers Edyonthebeat and Shaan Mehta, as well as Ghanaian producer Possigee, who has worked with the likes of Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. He has also worked with and collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Skales. D.MATTHEWS has constantly stayed true & leveraged his cultural origins over the years.

Flying the flag for Afrobeats music in New Zealand over the past few years, D.Matthews was first artist to bring Afrobeats to New Zealand Fashion Week, as well as the first Afrobeats artist to perform at one of the country’s biggest festivals, Splore Festival. His music has also garnered critical acclaim and support from Australian and New Zealand tastemakers, such as Triple J Unearthed, The Beat Magazine and Base FM among others, as he continues to spread the gospel of Afrobeats music down-under, while representing NZ/AU Afrobeats on the global stage.

D.MATTHEWS is very resistant/reluctant to define his musical style. “I make different music for different people. Same thing goes for my sound. Music doesn’t have a stamp for me, as long as you feel it deep down in your soul”.

"The major thing is that, people hear and feel the rawness, realness and authenticity in my songs with goosebumps from that, or being able to dance and rage at the same time. In other words, having a good time with real music".

Matthews says “ I've been ruminating on a strong melody/chorus that would intoxicate and capture a female's heart, mind & soul on JeJe. I woke up, and then came this beautiful morning with a sunrise at 6:32am and I started pouring out fresh lyrical content, and went straight to the studio the next day to wrap the track up so I didn’t lose touch of it finishing the track with the idea in mind, Right there and then”

D.Matthews has an impressive streaming following with over 334,000 plays on Spotify, 228,000+ plays on Apple Music, 128K+ views across Youtube and 21.9K followers on Instagram.

“JeJe” will be released on Friday 24th of February, and will be available Worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/d.matthewsofficialpage/

https://www.facebook.com/D.Matthewsofficialpage

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from D.MATTHEWS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 