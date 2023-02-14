Nigerian Born Singer/songwriter D.MATTHEWS Return With ‘Jeje’

D.MATTHEWS, the Nigerian born singer-songwriter, is an idiosyncratic artist, curating his own brand of Afrobeats & Afropop music, worldwide. He blends traditional African elements with global mainstream pop, for sounds that are heartfelt, captivating and alluring. D.MATTHEWS has collaborated with New Zealand producers Edyonthebeat and Shaan Mehta, as well as Ghanaian producer Possigee, who has worked with the likes of Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. He has also worked with and collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Skales. D.MATTHEWS has constantly stayed true & leveraged his cultural origins over the years.

Flying the flag for Afrobeats music in New Zealand over the past few years, D.Matthews was first artist to bring Afrobeats to New Zealand Fashion Week, as well as the first Afrobeats artist to perform at one of the country’s biggest festivals, Splore Festival. His music has also garnered critical acclaim and support from Australian and New Zealand tastemakers, such as Triple J Unearthed, The Beat Magazine and Base FM among others, as he continues to spread the gospel of Afrobeats music down-under, while representing NZ/AU Afrobeats on the global stage.

D.MATTHEWS is very resistant/reluctant to define his musical style. “I make different music for different people. Same thing goes for my sound. Music doesn’t have a stamp for me, as long as you feel it deep down in your soul”.

"The major thing is that, people hear and feel the rawness, realness and authenticity in my songs with goosebumps from that, or being able to dance and rage at the same time. In other words, having a good time with real music".

Matthews says “ I've been ruminating on a strong melody/chorus that would intoxicate and capture a female's heart, mind & soul on JeJe. I woke up, and then came this beautiful morning with a sunrise at 6:32am and I started pouring out fresh lyrical content, and went straight to the studio the next day to wrap the track up so I didn’t lose touch of it finishing the track with the idea in mind, Right there and then”

D.Matthews has an impressive streaming following with over 334,000 plays on Spotify, 228,000+ plays on Apple Music, 128K+ views across Youtube and 21.9K followers on Instagram.

“JeJe” will be released on Friday 24th of February, and will be available Worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/d.matthewsofficialpage/

https://www.facebook.com/D.Matthewsofficialpage

© Scoop Media

