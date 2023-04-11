Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spectacular Organised Chaos Returns To BATS Theatre

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Amy Atkins

Award-winning artist Amy Atkins is bringing her comedy RAW! ASMR back to the capital for a Wellington premiere. It is scheduled for the 26-29 April at BATS Theatre.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – ASMR – refers to the ‘tingling’ or static-like sensation some people experience from listening to whispering, having their hair washed at the salon, or watching specially crafted videos. It’s a phenomenon that has seen millions of videos created for YouTube with billions of views.

RAW! ASMR was the 2022 winner of the New Zealand Fringe ‘Spectacular Organised Chaos’ award. Back in March last year, a small ‘Covid-19 Red Light’ audience experienced the first development season of RAW! ASMR at BATS Theatre for the Fringe.

Over the past twelve months Amy and director Sara Hirsch have redevised the show three times. They think they’ve finally cracked it. Amy performed the iterations of RAW! ASMR in Nelson, Auckland, and Christchurch scooping another three awards along the way – Best Solo Performance, Development Award, and Outstanding Sound Design.

If you attended RAW! ASMR at BATS Theatre last year, Amy reassures you’ll still really enjoy it. The show has developed significantly over the year. She says you might recognise specific moments, but it is a new performance with ASMR now at the heart of it.

“As requested by our audiences there’s more crunching, more obscure roleplays, more direction, and more actual ASMR to experience” – Amy Atkins

“It weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning” – Amy Atkins

“The video and sound design are more included offering a richer experience” – Amy Atkins

“It’s a fiercely fruitalicious farce about tingles and social media” – Amy Atkins

“It’s a raucous celebration of the beauty, relaxing nature, and intimacy of YouTube ASMR videos” – Amy Atkins

“Our youngest audience member in 2022 was 7, they came with their Mum and they both adored it” – Amy Atkins

“Surprisingly, middle-aged men with no ASMR knowledge have been really receptive to the show” – Amy Atkins

“People with Misophonia might struggle if eating is their sound sensitivity!” – Amy Atkins

The Wellington premiere season of RAW! ASMR is on at BATS Theatre 26-29 April 2023 at 6.30pm. Book tickets to RAW! ASMR at bats.co.nz. This season is part of a wider Te Ika-a-Māui North Island tour of RAW! ASMR. For all the tour dates and ticket links visit amygracelaura.com.

RAW! ASMR

Created and performed by Amy Atkins
Directed by Sara Hirsch

Devised with Booth The Clown, Bethany Miller, Jen O’Sullivan, Liz Butler, and Pája Neuhöferov.

Originally developed with the kind support of the New Zealand Fringe Festival & Creative New Zealand through the Kākano Fund.

Accolades

Outstanding Sound Design, Auckland Fringe Festival 2022

Best Solo Performance, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Development Award, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Spectacular Organised Chaos, New Zealand Fringe 2022

Nominated Best of Fest, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Nominated Outstanding Performer, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Amy Atkins on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 