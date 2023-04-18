NZ On Air And Te Māngai Pāho Announce Over $6.5m In Funding For Māori Language Projects

Irirangi Te Motu|NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho have announced the successful applicants for the fifth co-funding round with six bilingual and fluent te reo Māori projects receiving in total up to $6,623,102.

The fund sought high-quality, Scripted and Non-fiction content that is original and uses a range of levels of te reo Māori to engage and inform audiences across a wide range of platforms.

End of the Valley is a fluent new drama series for Whakaata Māori, that navigates land claim negotiations and the struggle between loyalty and survival. The series will follow protagonist, Kaea Williams, as he unravels the secrets of Ngāti Kiokio and the death of a father he never knew.

Returning to TVNZ 1, The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World will follow Kaiora and Francis Tipene as they discover the deeply held traditions and rituals of death and dying from different cultures around the world.

Stepping into the world-beating MMA gym CKB, Relentless is an all-access docuseries for TVNZ+ that follows 10 hopefuls as they compete for a place on the City Kickboxing team. We follow the 12 week ‘fight camp’ journey through the eyes of the hopefuls, as they learn that CKB is greater than the sum of its parts; a fearless institution that makes amazing fighters, and even better humans.

The Drawing Board returns for a second season on Whakaata Māori, showcasing Māori-led and Māori-designed architectural projects across the motu – fronted by Derek Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), Professor of Architecture at Victoria University.

A two-part documentary special for Whakaata Māori, Motuhaketanga, will follow three wāhine Māori as they prepare to leave prison, the challenges they face and their pathway to creating their own motuhaketanga or self-determination.

And finally, the Waiapu river is the major artery and spiritual heart of the Ngāti Porou landscape. For distribution on online platforms, Why Apu? will look into the environmental disasters currently facing Te Tairāwhiti and the fight for the future of the environment and for future generations.

“NZ On Air is thrilled that our partnership with Te Māngai Pāho continues to produce such innovative bilingual content for audiences. These six projects brilliantly showcase a range of voices and perspectives while also normalising the use of te reo Māori across media platforms,” said Irirangi Te Motu Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

“Te Māngai Pāho is proud of this partnership with Irirangi Te Motu and the opportunities it provides to tell Māori stories to a wide audience. The six projects funded in this co-fund round strongly convey a Māori worldview and will champion te reo Māori throughout,” says Kaihautū o Te Māngai Pāho, Larry Parr.

Funding details | Ngā kōiriiri tukunga pūtea

The total funding is split approx. 50/50 between Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air. | Ka whakawehea te tapeke o ngā tono pūtea kia 50/50 i waenganui i a Te Māngai Pāho me Irirangi Te Motu.

End of the Valley, 6 x 26 mins, Miro Productions Ltd for Whakaata Māori, up to $2,359,987.

The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World, 6 x 44 mins, Great Southern Television Ltd for TVNZ 1, up to $1,537,537.

Relentless, 9 x 22 mins, Fire Fire Ltd for TVNZ+, up to $1,000,668.

The Drawing Board S2, 8 x 25 mins, Faultline Films Ltd for Whakaata Māori, up to $669,521.

Motuhaketanga , 2 x 52 mins, Black Iris Ltd for Whakaata Māori, up to $539,660.

Why Apu?, 6 x 20 mins, Te Amokura Productions Ltd for online platforms, up to $515,729.

---------------------------------------Neke atu i te $6.5 ka tukuna e Irirangi Te Motu me Te Māngai Pāho ki ngā kaupapa reo Māori

Kua pānuitia e Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air me Te Māngai Pāho ngā kaitono kua angitu i te rauna tuku pūtea ngātahi tuarima, kua riro i ngā kaupapa e ono reo rua, matatau anō hoki, te pūtea tautoko kia tae ki te $6,623,102 miriona tāra.

I aro te tukuhanga o te pūtea nei ki ngā kaupapa nui te kounga, ki ngā kaupapa kua whakaritea ngā tuhinga, ki ngā kaupapa tūturu anō hoki e whakatairanga nei i ngā taumata rerekē o te reo Māori e hiwatia ai, e whakaakotia ai hoki i ngā kaimātakitaki i ngā paepāho rau.

Mā Whakaata Māori, ko End of the Valley tētahi terenga whakaari reo Māori e titiro ana ki ngā whakawhitinga kōrero mō ngā kerēme whenua me ngā uauatanga o te piripono me te ora. I te terenga nei, ka whāia te kiritoa, a Kaea Williams, i a ia e wete ana i ngā kōrero huna a Ngāti Kiokio, me te matenga o tana pāpā kāore ia i mōhio.

E auraki ana ki TVNZ 1, i The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World, ka whai haere i a Kaiora rāua ko Francis Tipene i a rāua e tūhura ana i ngā tikanga tangihanga o ngā ahurea rerekē huri noa i te ao.

Kia hōkai atu ki te whare kori MMA toa whakaihuwaka, ki a CKB, he terengapūmeka taiapa-kore a Relentless mā TVNZ+ e whai nei i ngā kaimamau 10 i a rātou e tūmanako kia whai wāhi atu ki te kapa o City Kickboxing. Ka whāia te terenga 12 wiki te roa, i te tirohanga o ēnei kaimamau, i a rātou e ako ana kei taumata kē atu ngā āhuatanga o reira; he whare wehikore e kaimamau ai, e tangata ai te tangata.

Ka hoki anō a The Drawing Board mō te terenga tuarua ki Whakaata Māori, e whakaatu ana i ngā kaupapa whakahoahoa huri noa i te motu e arahina ana e te Māori, kua whakahoahoatia rānei e te Māori – e whakatakihia ana e Derek Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), Ahorangi Whakahoahoa i Te Herenga Waka.

E rua ngā wāhanga kei tēnei pakipumeka mā Whakaata Māori, kei Motuhaketanga, e whai ana i ngā wāhine tokotoru i a rātou e whakarite ana ki te wehe i te whare herehere, ngā wero ka tae ki mua i ō rātou aroaro me ō rātou ara kia tū tangata ai rātou i tō rātou motuhaketanga.

Ko te awa o Waiapu te ia-tuku matua me te ngākau o te horanuku o Ngāti Porou. Ka pāhotia a Why Apu? mā ngā paepāho ipurangi anake, ā, ka titiro ki ngā māuiuitanga ki te taiao o Te Tairāwhiti, me te pakanga mō te oranga tonutanga o te taiao, mō ngā uri whakaheke anō hoki.

“E hiamo ana a Irirangi Te Motu e whakaputahia tonutia ana e tō mātou mahi ngātahitanga ki a Te Māngai Pāho ngā kaupapa reo rua auaha mā ngā kaimātakitaki. Ka whakaaturia kairangitia e ngā kaupapa e ono nei te paeroa o ngā reo me ngā tirohanga, me te whakamuramuratia i te whai hua o te reo Māori ki ngā kaimātakitaki katoa,” tā te Tumu Whakarae o Irirangi Te Motu, Cameron Harland.

“E whakahīhī ana a Te Māngai Pāho ki tēnei mahi ngātahitanga ki a Irirangi Te Motu me ngā āheinga e tukuna ana kia pāhotia ngā kōrero Māori ki te horanga kaimātakitaki ngā kaupapa e ono kua whai pūtea tautoko e kaha kawe nei i ngā tirohanga Māori, ā, puta noa, ka whakarangatiratia te reo Māori,” tā te Kaihautū o Te Māngai Pāho, Larry Parr.

Ngā kōiriiri tukunga pūtea:

Ka whakawehea te tapeke o ngā tono pūtea mā tōna 50/50 i waenganui i a Te Māngai Pāho me Irirangi Te Motu.

End of the Valley, 6 x 26 miniti, Miro Productions Ltd mā Whakaata Māori, kia tae ki te $2,359,987.

The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World, 6 x 44 miniti, Great Southern Television Ltd mā TVNZ 1, kia tae ki te $1,537,537.

Relentless, 9 x 22 miniti, Fire Fire Ltd mā TVNZ+, kia tae ki te $1,000,668.

The Drawing Board S2, 8 x 25 miniti, Faultline Films Ltd mā Whakaata Māori, kia tae ki te $669,521.

Motuhaketanga , 2 x 52 miniti, Black Iris Ltd mā Whakaata Māori, kia tae ki te $539,660.

Why Apu?, 6 x 20 miniti, Te Amokura Productions Ltd mā ngā paepāho ipurangi, kia tae ki te $515,729.

