Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mediaworks And Stuff Partner Up To Promote Elemental Akl 2023

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

MediaWorks and Stuff, two powerhouses of New Zealand media, are joining forces with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to promote Elemental AKL.

Back for the 5th year, and bigger and better than ever, Elemental AKL is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s favourite festival of arts, eats and beats for all ages. From July the region will come alive with incredible concerts from international acts, curated dining experiences and table talk with top chefs, immersive and interactive art installations, live - and lively - theatre, and more.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited will harness the power of MediaWorks’ radio brands which reach 2.38* million Kiwis weekly and its extensive outdoor and digital offerings, combined with Stuff’s leading print and digital news outlets reaching almost 3.4m Kiwis**, to showcase the wide range of experiences the mid-winter festival has to offer.

Chris Simpson, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says the partnership provides a range of platforms that already reach millions of New Zealanders every week.

Elemental AKL is a key celebration that brightens up Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland in the middle of the year. Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is proud to deliver the festival, which continues to grow and get better with each iteration.

With over 100 events celebrating the best of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s creativity and cuisine in this year’s programme, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This unique partnership with MediaWorks and Stuff is a great opportunity to reach as many people as we can, and get them excited to celebrate the best arts, eats and beats of Auckland this July and August.”

*GfK COMMERCIAL RAM, S1/23, Total NZ, Cume, AP10+, M-S 12mn-12mn | Datamine Datalab May 2023 (One Week) | Adcolony Reach Data May 2023.

**Nielsen CMI Q1 - Q4 Dec 22 Fused

About Elemental AKL:

Elemental AKLcelebratesthe best arts, eats, and beats ofTāmakiMakaurau Auckland. From 20 July – 6 August 2023, festival goers can experience art, food, music, and activities in an ever-growingprogrammeof free and ticketed events across Auckland.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited - Auckland’s economic and cultural agency - works closely withleading events,entertainment,artsand hospitality experts to deliver the festival which is now in its fifth year. www.aucklandnz.com/elemental

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 