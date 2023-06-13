Mediaworks And Stuff Partner Up To Promote Elemental Akl 2023

MediaWorks and Stuff, two powerhouses of New Zealand media, are joining forces with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to promote Elemental AKL.

Back for the 5th year, and bigger and better than ever, Elemental AKL is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s favourite festival of arts, eats and beats for all ages. From July the region will come alive with incredible concerts from international acts, curated dining experiences and table talk with top chefs, immersive and interactive art installations, live - and lively - theatre, and more.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited will harness the power of MediaWorks’ radio brands which reach 2.38* million Kiwis weekly and its extensive outdoor and digital offerings, combined with Stuff’s leading print and digital news outlets reaching almost 3.4m Kiwis**, to showcase the wide range of experiences the mid-winter festival has to offer.

Chris Simpson, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says the partnership provides a range of platforms that already reach millions of New Zealanders every week.

“Elemental AKL is a key celebration that brightens up Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland in the middle of the year. Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is proud to deliver the festival, which continues to grow and get better with each iteration.

With over 100 events celebrating the best of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s creativity and cuisine in this year’s programme, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This unique partnership with MediaWorks and Stuff is a great opportunity to reach as many people as we can, and get them excited to celebrate the best arts, eats and beats of Auckland this July and August.”

*GfK COMMERCIAL RAM, S1/23, Total NZ, Cume, AP10+, M-S 12mn-12mn | Datamine Datalab May 2023 (One Week) | Adcolony Reach Data May 2023.

**Nielsen CMI Q1 - Q4 Dec 22 Fused

About Elemental AKL:

Elemental AKLcelebratesthe best arts, eats, and beats ofTāmakiMakaurau Auckland. From 20 July – 6 August 2023, festival goers can experience art, food, music, and activities in an ever-growingprogrammeof free and ticketed events across Auckland.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited - Auckland’s economic and cultural agency - works closely withleading events,entertainment,artsand hospitality experts to deliver the festival which is now in its fifth year. www.aucklandnz.com/elemental

