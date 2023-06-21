TVNZ Celebrates Matariki 2023 With A Compelling Line-up Of Hōtaka

TeReoTātaki(TVNZ) is proud to celebrate Matariki 2023, Te Ao Māori and the heritage of Aotearoa with a compelling and entertaining line-up of hōtaka(programmes) that will encourage whānau to come together and reflect, remember and look ahead to the future.

Taking centre stage is Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki as TVNZ and TikTok partner for the second time to bring together the country’s biggest and brightest musical stars for a spectacular night of waiata in this epic live music event.

With stellar vocal performances and kōrero from multi-award-winning artist and kaihaka Stan Walker, singer songwriter Paige, soulful Kenyan-Kiwi musician Muroki, reo korokī (songstress) Jordyn with a Why, sensational vocalist Seth Haapu and the spell-binding Makayla Purcell-Mainini, the ground-breaking digital event celebrates Matariki through the power of music, with artists performing in both English and te reo Māori.

Stan Walker says, "I’m so proud to be part of this special live event celebrating Matariki. I’m also excited to premiere new waiata as part of Purapura Whetū - Stars Of Matariki.”

Hosted by singer, composer and Kapa Haka superstar Pere Wihongi (who will also perform) and media personality Alex King, the 90-minute event marks the second collaboration between TVNZ, TikTok, APRA and Te Māngai Pāho for a not-to-be-missed night of incredible music.

The show will also feature the best #Matariki community content from TikTok. As well as having a chance to feature in the show by posting with the hashtag, viewers can engage with the hosts during the live TikTok broadcast, participating in interactive commentary and polls in real time.

TVNZ and TikTok Present: Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki can be live-streamedonline at TVNZ+ and TVNZ’s TikTok (@tvnz.official)from 8pm, Friday 14 July.

TeReoTātaki’s(TVNZ) full line-up of Matariki 2023 content will educate and entertain viewers with a diverse mix of documentary, entertainment and tamariki programming. Marking this year’s theme of Matariki Kāinga Hokia (Matariki calls you home), the collection of hōtakawill encapsulate a sense of belonging and the celebration of our collective heritage.

Join hosts Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith from Ngongotahā Mountain (Rotorua) for live coverage of our national Matariki celebrations, beginning at dawn with a traditional Hautapu ceremony. Mānawatia a Matariki is a live event that will screen across TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Prime, Whakaata Māori, Pasifika TV, Radio New Zealand and Stuff. (Friday 14 July, 6am).

Award-winning presenter Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat returns with Hongi to Hāngī and Everything in Between...this time it’s Matariki to show us all how Aotearoa can make Matariki a special event for their whānau. This special episode of TVNZ’s acclaimed series dives into Matariki and takes a warm-hearted, enlightening and inclusive approach toward celebrating our newest public holiday. (Friday 14 July, 7pm, TVNZ 1).

Tamariki will delight in the animated special of Island of Mystery – Te Wā o Matariki. Josh, Rangi and Kura work together to help Josh understand the maramataka and triumph over Porakanui to retrieve the god stick so they can send Josh back home – to the future! Available to watch on TVNZ 2, TVNZ+, Prime and Whakaata Maori. (Friday 14 July).

Viewers are also encouraged to enjoy a raft of new shows that explore Te Ao Māori, providing a window into Māori culture and content unique to Aotearoa.

Season six of Haka Life will again celebrate Kapa Haka as one of the most vibrant and energetic expressions of te reo Māori. Haka Life Te Matatini 2023 will take a behind the scenes look at the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of NgāTūmanako as they compete at the biggest Kapa Haka event in the world: Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata in Tāmaki Makaurau. (Tuesday 11 July, 12pm, TVNZ+).

Considered ground-breaking for its intimate portrayal of Māori life and viewpoints, 1974 documentary Tangata Whenua has been newly preserved, reuniting whānau, future generations and New Zealand viewers to this unique taonga. The series was directed by pioneer Māori film maker Barry Barclay, produced by John O'Shea, while well-known historian Michael King was narrator and interviewer. The series interviews kaumātua and others for an inside view on their history, culture and identityin 1970’s New Zealand. In partnership with Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision, the iconic series has now been digitised to 4K quality to faithfully reproduce the characteristics of the original analogue image in digital format, providing clarity and sharpness not available to most viewers until now. (Tuesday 11 July, 12pm, TVNZ+).

Viewers can explore the vast array of content TVNZ+ has to offer, with a Te Ao Māori category of curated shows and films that provide a window into the Māori world, as well as a collection of Matariki-inspired programming, all available in one place.

TVNZ’s compelling line-up of Matariki hōtakais only made possible by the continued support from our funding partners,Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air.

Mānawatia a Matariki, Celebrate Matariki

