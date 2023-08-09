New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023 Announces Sustainability Initiative: Evolving The Fashion Industry Landscape

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is proud to announce its sustainability initiative as a central focus of the upcoming 2023 event. Committed to reducing its environmental impact and supporting sustainable practices, NZFW is playing its part in the evolving fashion industry landscape.

NZFW Kahuria is aware of the fashion industry’s excessive environmental footprint on the planet, namely the excessive and unnecessary waste going to landfill. With reducing emissions and circularity top of mind, NZFW is expanding its focus to include environmental stewardship in fashion, aiming to become a carbon-positive event by 2027. This means reshaping its operations to tread lightly but boldly, with a clear intention that creativity and sustainability can co-exist.

By leading transformative conversations for change, NZFW will work to redefine industry norms, nurturing an environment where creativity succeeds alongside environmental responsibility. This commitment is reinforced by a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy, developed in partnership with Go Well Consulting, and an emphasis on collaborative partnerships.

Yasmin Farry, General Manager of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria says, “We are determined to set a new benchmark for sustainability within Aotearoa New Zealand’s fashion events industry. Through our sustainability initiative underpinned by our new sustainability strategy developed in partnership with Go Well Consulting, NZFW aims to lead a transformative journey that envisions a new future for fashion events.”

Vanessa Thompson, Director of Supply Chain and Textiles of Go Well Consulting says, “Go Well Consulting are excited to partner with New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria this year, and to help develop their roadmap towards a more responsible and mindful event. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the NZFW team and see their commitment and drive to reimagine the vision of the event, and the ambition to embed sustainability and circularity in all their decisions. We look forward to watching how the event develops over the coming years, and the positive impact NZFW has on communities, designers and the fashion industry at large.”

NZFW's commitment to sustainability is exemplified through a range of impactful initiatives and actions. The event will take place at the Viaduct Events Centre (from 29 August to 2 September), a prestigious 5 Star Green Rated venue based along Auckland's waterfront, where attendees will be actively encouraged to choose low-emission travel options.

To support its sustainability ambitions, NZFW is encouraging all uniforms to be reused, while all props and lanyards are to be reused, recycled, or repurposed, and where possible, passes will be digital.

Introducing a comprehensive waste management plan, NZFW 2023 Kahuria is actively taking steps to reduce landfill waste at the event - from reviewing its internal bin systems to collaborating with event partners to minimise on-site waste.

Reusable cups will be this year’s best accessory. For those who don’t have them to hand, a waste management plan is in place to ensure any single-use cups and cans are properly recycled for 2023.

In the future, NZFW will work to eliminate landfill bins from the event to meet its landfill reduction target of reducing rubbish by 50 percent.

And attendees won’t go home empty handed. This year’s event will see the introduction of Digital Goody Bags where every item is curated with thought and echoes NZFW’s ethos of inclusivity, diversity, creativity, sustainability, and quality.

In collaboration with Mindful Fashion NZ, NZFW Karuia is looking ahead to future events and will develop comprehensive Sustainability Guidelines for all participating designers for future years. These guidelines will provide a clear blueprint, detailing not just its high standards, but the innovative techniques and practices to meet them.

Jacinta FitzGerald, Chief Executive of Mindful Fashion NZ says, “Together with NZFW Kahuria we’re focused on using the platform to educate, inform, and inspire the fashion industry and local communities. By providing the necessary tools and insights, we aim to advance sustainable practices within the fashion industry and illustrate the power of collective action.”

Panel discussions, workshops, and events in the 2023 programme have been carefully designed to raise awareness, stimulate robust discussion, and educate audiences about the merits of sustainability, circularity, and making the most of every purchase.

Yasmin Farry adds, “Fashion is a celebration of humanity in all its beautiful diversity. We’re working hard to ensure NZFW Kahuria provides a platform for Aotearoa’s unique cultural heritage, from the designs we showcase to the opportunities we provide. Our aim is to create an inclusive space where everyone belongs, and where fashion serves as a vehicle for celebration, connection, and change.”

Key actions to demonstrate NZFW commitment to an equitable future include partnering with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust to ensure representation of iwi, with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei kindly gifting NZFW with an official Māori name: Kahuria. This year’s event will showcase more than 10 Māori designers.

Looking ahead, NZFW Kahuria will consult with community and industry experts to design a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy for staff and volunteers.

NZFW Kahuria firmly believes in building and being part of a fashion industry that respects the talent of Aotearoa’s designers and the rights of those who work hard behind the stage. As a testament to NZFW’s commitment to fair practices, NZFW is working in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development to provide valuable work experience opportunities for volunteers, ensuring that everyone involved feels valued and empowered.

“We are excited to lead the way with charitable partnerships and events that embody the essence of giving back and contributing to our local communities. Our efforts extend beyond fashion, as we raise awareness for crucial causes and uplift those in need, harnessing our influence to inspire positive social change,” says Yasmin.

In line with this approach, NZFW’s Caring beyond couture initiative highlights its commitment to making a tangible difference. Collaborating with companies like Dress for Success, NZFW are actively engaging in workshops and partnerships that contribute to supporting communities and solidifying its dedication to impactful change.

