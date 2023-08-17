NZ's EBONY LAMB Announces Debut Solo Album

Pōneke/Wellington-based singer-songwriter Ebony Lamb announces her debut self-titled solo album, releasing on October 20th on Slow Time Records (Nadia Reid). The album was made in collaboration with two of New Zealand’s most celebrated modern musicians, Bic Runga and Kody Nielson (Opossom, Silicon, UMO), along with her long-time musical collaborator, Gram Antler. To mark the release, Ebony and her band will embark on a seven-date Aotearoa tour starting October 27th. Tickets available at Banishedmusic.com.

Today, her third single ‘Salt, Sand Sea,’ is out now, pulsating with a raw, elemental energy that moves between tight sonic spaces and sparse open vistas. Ebony’s delicately soaring vocals create a captivating contrast against persistent rhythmic tension, making it a surefire hit for live shows. “It evokes ideas and values that carry a similar weight to the natural world,” says Lamb. “The line “Give me some more” is about wanting depth of character. While we sway about in popular culture, the elements - the salt, the sand, the sea - remain steadfast.”

Directed by Studio Elga, the accompanying video leans into Ebony's photographic prowess. Shot on location in Muritai and Pariwhero/Red Rocks in Poneke/Wellington, the video is a dynamic performance of portraiture, with the splendour of nature showcasing her talented touring band - Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (Dawn Dyver, French for Rabbits) and Phoebe Johnson (Revulva, Dateline).

About EBONY LAMB:

A captivating work of impressionistic memories, observations and intimate confessions, Ebony wrote her debut self-titled solo album while coming into prominence as an in-demand portrait photographer within New Zealand’s contemporary literature and independent music scenes. The release comes five years after her alt-country band, Eb & Sparrow, amicably parted ways in 2018.

Recorded on vintage analog studio gear and mastered to tape, EBONY LAMB finds collaborators Bic Runga and Cody Nielson placing Ebony’s distinct, fragile-but-firm voice within a cinematic confluence of jazz, folk, psychedelia, alt-country and ambient pop. Written over the last five years while coming to terms with the realities of a changing world, themes of gratitude, loss, acceptance and aspiration run through the album like a river, especially in the nocturnal groove of ‘My Daughter My Sister My Son’ and ‘Brother Get Me Home’.

From the album’s opening notes, Ebony expresses herself in non-judgmental terms, singing with a raw tenderness that draws listeners into her reflections on friendship (‘Drive Me Around’), the complexity and contradictions of success (‘Successful Feelings’), and connections in seemingly hopeless moments (‘Come, Put A Record On’). Yet while her songs can feel like she’s sitting just across from you, Runga and Nielson’s production imbues them with an expansive sensibility.

Spare, vivid and moving, EBONY LAMB is an album that captures a defining artistic leap from a talented artist coming into her own. Singing to herself and the listener, she implores us to continue reaching forward without losing sight of what we have and the elements of our lives that truly matter.

© Scoop Media

