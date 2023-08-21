The Countdown Is On: One Week Until New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria returns this year for the first time since 2019

The event takes place at Viaduct Events Centre from 29th August to 2nd September

Tickets selling fast, some shows still available to the public

The countdown is on as New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria approaches. Anticipation and hype are building for the year’s hottest-ticket style event that will see more than 70 incredible designers take to the runway at the Viaduct Events Centre from 29th August to 2nd September.

With upwards of 50 shows, events, talks, and seminars showcased across the week, there’s a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and cultural identity at this year's event. Set to be a must-attend milestone in the fashion calendar for industry and the public alike, one week out, tickets are selling fast with seats still available for some shows, events and talks.

NZFW: Kahuria will bring together established and emerging designers in captivating shows across two stunning rooms – The Runway and The Studio. Over 10 Māori and Pasifika designers will showcase their creativity this year, while the trade runway shows, a pivotal part of the event, create a platform to connect local and global buyers with exceptional talent many of whom are arriving to

Tāmaki Makaurau for the week.

Yasmin Farry, General Manager of NZFW: Kahuria commented, “After three long years NZFW: Kahuria is finally back, we’re incredibly excited to be at this point one week out – we can’t wait for the curtain to roll back and designers to take to the runway. There’s a renewed energy and we’re confident this year’s event is going to be something special.

“All the plans are in place and there’s a fantastic programme of runway shows, talks and events designed to be accessible and provide inspiration for everyone. If you’ve ever thought about coming along to NZFW: Kahuria, now is the time to grab a ticket and get behind Aotearoa’s dynamic fashion scene.”

A sublime new addition to the NZFW: Kahuria programme is the introduction of ‘Fashion Night’ on Friday 1st September. This highly anticipated event aims to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all audiences, with its focus on promoting emerging talent, fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and celebrating creativity and individuality.

Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions. Notably, the Ministry of Social Development's ‘Moving the Dial on Diversity’, VIVA talks led by experts and influential guests, NZFW’s Discussion Series presented by Showroom 22, which delves into Gen Z’s transformative impact on fashion, and Future Fashion – unlocking a circular fashion ecosystem in Aotearoa presented by Mindful Fashion.

The final day of the event on Saturday 2nd September will see Walk the Line, New Zealand’s biggest fashion show for young designers, I Love Ponsonby, Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana - The Sea is Rising, and many more – providing the public their final chance to journey through New Zealand’s vibrant fashion scene.

For attendees looking for the ultimate destination to shop, dine, connect, and rejuvenate in style, look no further than the NZFW Market. Conveniently located near the retail area, this beautifully designed communal hub is perfect for attendees. Indulge in OJI Sushi, The Store’s/Amano’s treats, cold-pressed juices, and more.

The NZFW Market beverage selection features renowned brands like Sanpellegrino, Acqua Panna, Wai Mānuka, Lyre’s, and Allpress Coffee.

Sustainability is central to NZFW's ethos, with a comprehensive array of initiatives and actions reflecting this commitment. The event takes place at the Viaduct Events Centre, a prestigious 5 Star Green Rated venue situated along Auckland's waterfront, encouraging attendees to opt for low-emission travel options.

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out – available to purchase here. For more information on the incredible lineup of runway shows and panel discussions, please visit https://www.nzfashionweek.com/schedule.

NZFW partners for 2023 include:

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited,

Ministry of Social Development, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Go Well Consulting, Millenium Resorts and Hotels, NZME, Westfield , Resene, Pernod Ricard, Allpress Coffee, Sanpellegrino, Martini Fiero, Basalaj Beauty, Dharma, Drapers Fabrics, Hancocks, SpaceFor, and Alert Taxis.

© Scoop Media

