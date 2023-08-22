Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gale Force Gospel 2023 Concert Coming Up On 17 September

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Gale Force Gospel

Gale Force Gospel is excited to present their annual concert 'Glory” at St Andrew’s on The Terrace on Sunday 17 September at 3.30pm. Join us for an afternoon of toe-tapping and maybe even hand-clapping good times!

The inclusive Wellington-based choir, led by Ben Woods, primarily sings moving and uplifting African American gospel songs celebrating the gospel tradition of hope and peace.

Many of the ‘a cappella’ songs are arranged by Tony Backhouse who has a huge passion and respect for the gospel tradition and visits communities in the southern United States regularly.

Numbering about 40, the choir meets each week during term time and welcomes all singers without audition and regardless of previous experience, gender, religion or cultural background. Our love for singing this energising, moving and exciting music brings us all together.

Gale Force Gospel choir present their annual concert of ‘a cappella’ gospel songs on Sunday 17 September at 3.30pm, St Andrew’s on The Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington. 
Ticket prices: $20 waged, $10 unwaged, children under 12 free. To book tickets please visit Humantix: Glory - a concert by Gale Force Gospel. Door sales may also be available.

Join Gale Force Gospel

If you are interested in singing in a friendly supportive environment, (and no auditions!), just come along and join us at 6pm on a Monday night at St Andrews on The Terrace. Term 4 starts on 9 October — we'd love to meet you. Read more at

www.galeforcegospel.org.nz

