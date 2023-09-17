Hosts Tahiti Take A Big Step Towards Qualifying For Semi-finals At OFC U-16 Women's Championship

Tahiti have kept their chances of making the semi-finals alive at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Papeete.

The tournament hosts roared on by a vocal home crowd have beaten the Solomon Islands 4-0 at Stade Pater, a result that eliminates the Solomon Islands from semi-final contention.

Tahiti will go into Tuesday’s final Group A fixture against Tonga knowing victory will secure top spot in the Group and a draw could see both sides progress depending on the result between New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

Tahiti were expected to dominate against a Solomon Islands defence that had leaked five goals in their tournament opener against Tonga on Wednesday.

But the Solomons were combative early on and in the first 15 minutes there was nothing between the two sides. However the home side struck with their first real opening in the 16th minute when Tihuura Tahutina nodded in a free kick at the far post. 20 minutes later the Tahitians had breathing space when captain Haranui Le Gayic headed past a hapless Oferina Taerea in the Solomon Islands goal.

The Solomons players were shell shocked and there was more pain to come a minute before the break as after a terrific run down the left substitute Nora Leodolter rifled a left foot shot against the underside of the cross bar which was ruled to have crossed the line.

The second half was a closely fought affair with few clear chances to either side. Lydie Gendron scored a fourth goal for Tahiti when Solomons goalkeeper Fiona Gordani fumbled her shot.

SOLOMON ISLANDS 0

TAHITI 4 ( Tihiura TAHUTINI 16’Haranui LE GAYIC 36’ Nora LEODOLTER 45’ Lydie GENDRON 77’)

HT 0-3

