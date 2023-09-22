Special Announcement From The Funding Network New Zealand

Since 2014, The Funding Network NZ has connected generous Kiwis to the people who are leading change in our communities. We’ve done this in different ways; through live crowdfunding events, online crowdfunding events (thanks Covid!) and most recently through our Generosity Generator online fundraising training programme and nationwide crowdfunding event.

In assessing our capacity to continue running The Funding Network NZ, a small charity itself with a team of two, we have carefully considered our options and made the decision to close the charity on 31st December 2023.* This means that the current Generosity Generator intake and nationwide crowdfunding event will be our last.

At the heart of our kaupapa stands a commitment to building and strengthening the capacity of small Kiwi grassroots charities, and to date we have supported over 150 charities with training, provided over $40k in pro-bono support, and helped 129 charities raise a collective total of over $1.25 million.

In our time working with small Kiwi charities, we have learned a lot about the challenges they face, the limitations they have in terms of fundraising enough pūtea to carry out their mahi and the compromises they sometimes have to make to ensure that their cause remains the top priority. We’ve also listened to feedback from our event and training programme alumni on what would be the most effective and useful way to support them going forward.

With all that in mind we are very excited to announce that in 2024 we will be developing a free, self-paced online course, based on the successful and award winning Generosity Generator programme.

This online course will teach the essentials of online fundraising through video tutorials and will include valuable resources for download. While the Generosity Generator and TFN NZ have been primarily focused on small Kiwi charities, this online course will be freely available to all charities and individuals across Aotearoa New Zealand who would like to learn how to deliver successful crowdfunding campaigns.

We are especially excited to be collaborating with Givealittle to develop this course for their Resource Hub, with additional support from Chorus. More information about the release of this course will be shared in due time.

We’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our partners in good; Chorus, Givealittle and NZME for enabling us to deliver our online events and training programme. We’d also like to thank all of the organisations, businesses and individuals who have partnered with us and/or supported us over the last 10 years. Plus all the wonderful folks who have worked or volunteered for TFN NZ, and all the people who have made donations to small Kiwi charities through our live or online crowdfunding events.

To all the charities who have engaged in our events and training, you are the reason we have poured our passion into this mahi - thank you for trusting us to elevate and support you.

We are incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in 10 years, and from mid-November we’ll be sharing many more acknowledgements and highlights. In the meantime, we have one last Generosity Generator nationwide crowdfunding event to deliver and we want to make it the biggest one yet, so join us for the ultimate celebration of small Kiwi charities!

Generosity Generator nationwide crowdfunding event

LIVE on Givealittle from Monday 6th November - Friday 17th November 2023

Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for all the latest updates.

*The charity will close to the public on 31st December 2023 and legally on 31st March 2024

