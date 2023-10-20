Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christina Back For Fourth Season In Toyota 86 Championship

Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:55 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing

Evergreen racer Christina Orr-West will fly the flag for Dayle ITM Racing in the iconic yellow Toyota 86 in this season’s championship once again – it has been confirmed this week

As ever the popular Whakatane dairy farmer and mum will hit the ground running after a busy 2023 that most recently has seen her competing in the South Island Endurance Series in a GT4 and just last weekend in the final round of the Toyota 86 Australia Series at the massive Bathurst 1000 meeting.

“It’s very busy on track at the moment and feels like I’m in the car all the time which is awesome,” she said following confirmation she’ll race for the fourth consecutive season in the highly competitive Toyota 86 Chamnpionship.

“The Toyota 86 Championship is always fiercely fought out and it keeps me very sharp as a racing driver. I’m still hunting for that first win and every year we get a little bit closer so that would be the goal for this coming season and to beat my main rival John Penny to the Masters title.

“I just love the racing though and flying the flag for the team. We have a great time. I started racing when I was five and as I don’t tell anyone how old I am, all I can say is that I’ve been racing a long time and still love every second.”

Orr-West was runner up to Penny in the Masters class of the championship last season and will be a strong contender for honours this season when it all begins again at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A full field of around 20 cars is expected for the six round championship, which will see four rounds in the North Island and two rounds – including the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park – in the South Island.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 