Christina Back For Fourth Season In Toyota 86 Championship

Evergreen racer Christina Orr-West will fly the flag for Dayle ITM Racing in the iconic yellow Toyota 86 in this season’s championship once again – it has been confirmed this week

As ever the popular Whakatane dairy farmer and mum will hit the ground running after a busy 2023 that most recently has seen her competing in the South Island Endurance Series in a GT4 and just last weekend in the final round of the Toyota 86 Australia Series at the massive Bathurst 1000 meeting.

“It’s very busy on track at the moment and feels like I’m in the car all the time which is awesome,” she said following confirmation she’ll race for the fourth consecutive season in the highly competitive Toyota 86 Chamnpionship.

“The Toyota 86 Championship is always fiercely fought out and it keeps me very sharp as a racing driver. I’m still hunting for that first win and every year we get a little bit closer so that would be the goal for this coming season and to beat my main rival John Penny to the Masters title.

“I just love the racing though and flying the flag for the team. We have a great time. I started racing when I was five and as I don’t tell anyone how old I am, all I can say is that I’ve been racing a long time and still love every second.”

Orr-West was runner up to Penny in the Masters class of the championship last season and will be a strong contender for honours this season when it all begins again at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month.

A full field of around 20 cars is expected for the six round championship, which will see four rounds in the North Island and two rounds – including the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park – in the South Island.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

