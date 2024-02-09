Shearing Record: Two Hours Done, Seven To Go

King Country shearer Sacha Bond has made a tentative start to her women’s nine-hours strongwool ewes shearing record bid, just on pace in the first two hours to breakfast in a Northern Southland woolshed.

Starting at 5am and targetig a record of 452 shorn by Kerri-Jo Te Huia in 2018, she had shorn 98, which compared with the holder’s first two-hour run of 101. She had upped the pace slightly in the early stages of the second run, statistically forecast about 8.25am at that pace to shear about 465 for the day.

The record attempt is being livetreamed free on the "Sacha Bond World Record Shearing" and "Perkinz Farming Products" facebook pages, with organisers alerting followers to avoid other links, especially those that appear in comments on facebook pages.

Resuming at 8am, Bond faces four more runs, of 1hr 45min each, to the finish at 5pm, hoping to add the ewes record to the lambs record of 720 she shore in the same Centrehill Station woolshed on December 19.

Today’s record got the green light from the four-man World Sheep Shearing Records Society judging panel when 31.06kg of wool was shorn from 10 ewes in a sample shear on Thursday afternoon, safely meeting the requirement of an average of at least 3kg of wool per sheep.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

