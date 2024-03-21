Forgotten World Adventures Announces Inaugural Fundraiser For Women’s Refuge“Ride For Refuge”

FORGOTTEN WORLD ADVENTURES is excited to announce its inaugural fundraiser event to be held on Saturday 13th April 2024. We will be welcoming on board rugby royalty Sir Wayne Smith KNZM, who will ride the rails with members of the public who book to take part in this special event.

Forgotten World Adventures are proud supporters of the Taumarunui Women's Refuge & Support Centre, which provides vital support and services in the community in which we operate. All proceeds of the event will go to the Refuge as we attempt to promote awareness and support the women and families affected by violence. Our staff will also be donating their time to the cause.

New Zealand rugby union coach and former player Sir Wayne Smith was assistant coach of the All Blacks for 16 years and is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in history, having won three Rugby World Cups, most recently as head coach of the Black Ferns in 2022. Wayne was promoted to Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023 for services to rugby and his charity work helping children with cerebral palsy.

Guests can expect a full day’s itinerary which will see the group travel with an expert guide and conductors along 40km of the old Stratford-Okahukura Railway line in self-driven rail carts through pristine native bush, beautiful farmland and forgotten townships, from Tokirima to the self-proclaimed, unique Republic of Whangamōmona. Commentary about the cultural and historical significance of the railway, its hand-built tunnels, bridges, pioneering engineers and the surrounding region will be provided at scheduled stops along the way.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Grant Ross, Owner and CEO of Forgotten World Adventures says:

“Sadly, according to recent statistics, New Zealand is ranked as the worst developed country in the OECD for family violence. Supporting our local community is extremely important to us here and we’re delighted to help shine a light on the important work of the Women’s Refuge.”

The event package costs $425 per person - all enquiries to be directed to bookings@fwa.co.nz or call 0800 7245 2278 to speak to the bookings team.

______________________________________________________________________________

About Forgotten World Adventures:

Abandoned since 2009, the 142km long Stratford-Okahukura Line (SOL) with its 24 tunnels and 90 plus bridges, all hand-built, traverses the Forgotten World, the name given to one of New Zealand’s most beautiful and remote yet seldom seen regions. Forgotten World Adventures are experts in guided experiences throughout this spectacular destination in the Central North Island. Choose from six unique adventures, each featuring an iconic self-driven guided rail cart journey between Taumarunui and Stratford. Enjoy a front row seat as you travel through the breathtaking, ever-changing landscape whilst discovering our country's cultural and pioneering history through passionate storytelling. Experiences can also include a jet boat ride along the majestic Whanganui River (including the longest commercial jet boat ride in the Southern Hemisphere), helicopter flight over the Whanganui National Park and visits to the unique Whangamōmona Hotel and Bridge to Nowhere amongst other historic landmarks and attractions. Be transported to a bygone era bursting with intrigue and embark on one of the most authentic and enchanting experiences New Zealand has to offer. For further information, please visit www.fwa.co.nz.

(LW_21 March 2024_Forgotten World Adventures)

© Scoop Media

