Jess Blewitt Takes On Rotorua Downhill Track In Iconic Red Bull Sound Of Speed

Breaking boundaries in the downhill mountain bike scene, New Zealander Jess Blewitt showcases her relentless riding in her first Sound of Speed edit. Witness Jess take on one of Rotorua’s toughest tracks at ground-breaking speeds with incredible visuals.

Thursday, 28 March, 2024, Rotorua, New Zealand: 21-year old Jess Blewitt is one of Aotearoa’s leading downhill mountain bikers who is breaking boundaries in the male dominated sport. In this Sound of Speed Jess fuses her incredible riding with magnificent nature in Rotorua’s iconic Whakarewarewa Forest on the Taniwha National Downhill track.

Red Bull’s Sound of Speed is a global series that showcases the best of the world’s mountain bike riders in pure video form – combining riding with ground-breaking filmmaking.

The four-time national champion started off on the ski field and made the move to wheels in 2018. Jess claimed her first podium in UCI Mountain Bike World Cup at Val di Sole, Italy and has had multiple top five finishes. She is also paving the way for female riders, being the first woman to ride the world’s hardest downhill event at Red Bull Hardline in Wales 2022.

Despite her undeniable talent, Jess’s journey has come with its challenges. After several injuries that knocked Jess out for previous seasons, Jess returns for 2024 and is committed, determined and driven to finish - and win – championships, and show the world what she’s got.

Jess’s Sound of Speed feature showcases her unwavering talent and determination to dominate the tracks. The video was filmed across several days in Rotorua’s Taniwha National Downhill track where Jess has competed at over the years.

‘’Filming Sound of Speed is something I’ve always been keen to do. It’s an epic way to challenge yourself and show the realness of mountain biking. You need to go as fast as you can, and you want to show everything you’ve got. When you watch people ride, you don’t get to be this close and personal – it’s fun that we can show it here,’’ shares Jess.

“I’m stoked I got to do this and in a place that really shows off the stunning forests we have in New Zealand. I love how the edit came out.”

Rotorua is one of the world’s leading destinations for mountain biking and has been the breeding ground for some of the world’s top riders. The sport has been integral to Rotorua’s tourism and identity, bringing in $139.8m in 2021 and continues to entice the riders from around the world to ride the tracks – from first-time riders to aspiring competitors to world champions, Rotorua is known as the world’s best all year mountain biking and for its high quality hero dirt.

Andrew Wilson CEO of Rotorua NZ said: ‘’The iconic Taniwha National Downhill track is at the heart of over 200 kilometres of trail in the Whakarewarewa Forest. It’s awesome to see the Sound of Speed video showcase the track, the stunning Whakarewarewa Forest and the talent of Jess Blewitt.’’

Red Bull’s Sound of Speed series showcases the best of the world’s mountain bike riders in pure video form, with just the sound of the bike, rider and the trail they are riding to enhance the experience for the viewer. It’s a series which has featured the best that mountain biking has to offer, with the likes of Tahnée Seagrave, Tomas Slavik and Brage Vestavik.

