DARTZ's Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One (Official Music Video)

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:55 pm
Press Release: The Label

NZ rockers DARTZ have released a music video for the title track of their #1 NZ chart-topping album Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One.

DARTZ’s typically chaotic and beer-soaked new video comes directed by Tom Grut, and features the band attempting to hunt down a life-sized anthropomorphic giant bottle of their beloved Lion Brown, played by renowned thespian Dangerous Day-Lewis aka longtime friend Jake Love.

According to lead singer Danz: “What I remember most about this video is that the boys came into the shoot day REAL HOT at each other for some reason, Crispy & Rollyz were almost ready to rumble, I wasn't happy with Clark, but the professionalism & the chilled out vibe of Dangerous Day-Lewis playing the beer just instantly calmed us down, it was like when that organ player turns up in the Beatles Get Back movie. I will probably remember shooting this video as one of the most dangerous days of my life.”

With the band’s irresistible charm and underdog songwriting at the helm, 'Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One' is a serotonin-boosting effort that is equally matched with its personality-filled music video.

Watch now and check out DARTZ’s upcoming NZ tour dates, kicking off this week, at https://www.smokedartz.com/tour

DARTZ - Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One

Album Release Tour

Friday 1 March - San Fran, Wellington

Thursday 11 April - Boathouse, Nelson

Friday 12 April - Waterfront Bar, Blenheim

Saturday 13 April - Mussel Inn, Golden Bay

Thursday 18 April - The Crown, Dunedin

Friday 19 April - Wunderbar, Christchurch

Saturday 20 April - Last Place, Hamilton

Friday 26 April - Whammy, Auckland - JUST ADDED

Saturday 27 April - Whammy, Auckland - SOLD OUT

Tickets on-sale from smokedartz.com

